Kia Seltos Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

Kia Motors will be launching its first ever model in India, which is the all-new Kia Seltos. It will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV space and has already created quite the buzz in India with its long list of features and of course, good looks. The new SUV is smart, stylish, and most importantly, connected, thanks to the company's connected car system, UVO. Furthermore, the Seltos also comes with a premium and well-equipped cabin loaded with a host of creature comforts, including several segment-first and India-first features.

The Kia Seltos comes with a 5-seater cabin layout with premium quality fit and finish. The SUV gets a clean-looking dashboard with minimal buttons, and one of the largest infotainment displays in this space (10.25 inch). The SUV comes with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel and nice contoured seats. The Kia Seltos comes in two trim options, Tech Line and GT Line, so both come with a slightly different treatment for the cabin.

The Kia Seltos comes three powertrain options - 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol, naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. In fact, all three motors will be BS-6 (Bharat Stage VI) complaint from the time of the launch. The 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to churn out 138 bhp and develop 242 Nm of peak torque, while the motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The engine can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.7 seconds, and offer a claimed mileage of 16.1 kmpl (MT) and 16.2 kmpl (DCT). The 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol will only be offered with the GT Line trims.

Kia Motors started accepting pre-bookings for the SUV from July 16, and on the first day itself, the carmaker received over 6000 bookings, with total bookings crossing the 23,000 mark. This certainly shows us the kind of attraction the upcoming Kia SUV is garnering. Kia Motors India has currently set up 192 dealerships across 160 cities in India. All these dealerships will feature Kia's internet of things (IoT) theme or the Kia link App which in simple terms means the digital purchase and after-sales services will be available at all Kia dealerships. The Kia Link App will help to schedule a service appointment and the owners will be notified about an upcoming or service due to the reminder, to maintain the vehicle performance.