Kia Seltos Is The Name Of The Production Spec SP Concept

Kia Motor India's first offering in the country will be a compact SUV and the automaker has finally revealed the production name of the offering - Seltos. The Kia Seltos is slated for an unveil on June 20, 2019, and is the production version of the Kia SP Concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The official nameplate has been announced just days after leaked images revealed the SUV completely while wearing the new badge. Interestingly, Kia Motor India had asked the masses to select a name for its upcoming offering with monikers like the Tusker and Trailster being ones that were shortlisted.

Spied recently, the Kia Seltos looks identical to the SP Concept | Pic Credit: Autoblog

Speaking on the announcement of the new nameplate, Manohar Bhat, Head - Marketing and Sales, Kia Motors India said, “Seltos is all set to redefine the mid-SUV car segment with its eye-catching looks, exclusive segment first features and athletic design. We have spent a lot of time in perfecting our car to suit the taste of the Indian customers and I am glad that this originally India intended car is so perfect that it compelled us to make Seltos available globally. The car looks absolutely stunning and very closely matches the SP concept we showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. I am confident that Kia Seltos would be an outright favorite when it hits the roads in the next few months."

Kia says that the name Seltos is inspired by Greek Mythology and the legend of ‘Celtos' the son of Hercules. The Kia Seltos then, represents the brave and assertive spirit of Celtus, with the S in the name implying speed, sportiness and strength. Clearly, the South Korean auto giant is targeting a young customer base with its first offering for India and the Seltos will help establish a connect with the youth for the brand. The Seltos combines the practicality of a mid-sized SUV with the capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package.

The Kia SP2i cabin will get an 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation

While Kia has officially released the sketches for the Seltos, the spy images have shown us a glimpse of what the production spec version looks like. The Seltos is a smart looking SUV and quite close to the concept version too with the long bonnet, sharply styled grille and bumper and accentuated wheel arches. The angular profile on the SUV comes with the large glasshouse and a robust shoulder line, while the rear sports wraparound LED taillights and twin exhausts.

Inside, the Kia Seltos will be loaded on the feature front to the gills. The sketches have revealed a smart and functional layout with the massive floating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console with a head up display (HUD), ambient lighting, auto climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and voice commands. The SUV is also likely to get a segment-first 360-degree camera. The cabin will be covered in premium materials including a leather wrapped steering wheel and seats too, while the grab handle integrated in the centre console for the front passenger adds a sporty touch to the SUV.

Internally codenamed SP2i, the Kia Seltos will be positioned above the Hyundai Creta in pricing

The Kia Seltos is expected to debut with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, paired with both manual and automatic transmission options. The SUV will be launched ahead of the festive season in India, while production will commence in the following weeks at the company's newly built manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Seltos will take on the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and its Korean cousin Hyundai Creta once it arrives in India.



