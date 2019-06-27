Kia Seltos India Launch Date Out

The Kia Seltos will be the first model to be launched in India by Kia Motors

The much-awaited Kia Seltos SUV is finally set to be launched in India on August 22, 2019. Marking the official entry of the South Korean carmaker in India, the new Kia Seltos is based on the SP2i concept we saw at the Auto Expo 2018, and it will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and the newly launched MG Hector. The SUV recently made its global debut in India, and Kia Motors will also export the SUV to Latin America, the Middle East and some parts of Asia.

The Kia Seltos will be available in standard and GT Line versions

The upcoming Kia Seltos will be available in two trim line options - Standard and GT Line, and it will also be BS6 compliant from the day of the launch. Under the hood, the Seltos will be offered in two engine options - a 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include - a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with the option of a CVT and 7-speed Dual clutch transmission (DCT) automatic for the petrol models. The diesel trim, on the other hand, comes with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 6 Speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Kia Seltos gets the signature tiger nose grille and there are LED DRLs too which enhance the look of the car

Visually, the Kia Seltos gets the brand's signature Tiger Nose grille with chrome surrounds, flanked by inverted L-shaped LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The SUV also gets a muscular bumper with another set of LED DRLs with chrome bezels, a wide central airdam, and silver skid plate. The top-end model will also get a set of new diamond cut alloy wheels, with the shark-fin antenna and silver roof rails. The rear features a pair of sharp-looking LED taillamps and a beefy rear bumper with brushed silver styling element and a large diffuser.

The UVO connected car tech offers access to geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, immobilisation, remote start-stop and more

In terms of features, the Seltos will also come with connected technology, which Kia calls UVO, which can be controlled a segment-first 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV also comes with an 8-speaker sound system by Bose, a 360-degree surround camera, and a 7-inch colour TFT unit for the instrument console. With UVO, you can use your phone to operate the car's ignition, AC controls and more. UVO can also be accessed via a dedicated button on the IRVM, which also has dedicated roadside assistance and SOS buttons that alert the dedicated call centre- in case of an emergency. Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM and is built using advanced high strength steel (AHSS).

