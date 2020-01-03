Kia Motors India today announced increasing the price of the Seltos SUV in India, with effect from January 1, 2020. The Kia Seltos was launched at an introductory price of ₹ 9.69 lakh to ₹ 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which was limited to December 31, 2019. Now with the price revision, the SUV has become expensive by ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 35, 000 depending on the variant and colour option. Earlier the company had also said that even those customers who have booked the Kia Seltos before December 31 but are scheduled for delivery this year will have to pay the additional premium.

Kia has already sold over 45,000 units of the Seltos and has bagged over 1 lakh bookings for the SUV

Launched in August 2019, the Kia Seltos became the first model to be introduced by the South Korean carmaker in India, and it is currently produced at the company's Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to its BS6 compliant powertrains and numerous segment-first features, Kia also managed to achieve perfect pricing for the Seltos, which made it an instant hit among Indian car buyers. In fact, in the last five months, the company has dispatched 45,294 units of Kia Seltos in India and has bagged over 1 lakh bookings so far. However, in December 2019, the company sold the least number of Seltos SUVs, seeing a Month-on-Month drop of 66 per cent.

In terms of features, the Kia Seltos offers LED headlamps with signature LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, vertically stacked LED fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, and more. In addition to a well-laid-out cabin, the SUV also gets Heads Up Display (HUD), 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-speaker Bose Sound System with mood lighting, ambient lighting, and wireless phone charging. The Seltos also comes with the UVO connectivity feature that adds 37 smart features including geofencing, remote engine start-stop, AC control, emergency assistance, navigation, tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

The Seltos really impresses with its modern looks and Kia has been very thoughtful with the choice of elements adds to the urban SUV appeal.

Under the hood, the SUV comes with the choice of either a 1.5-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine along with an optional 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, IVT automatic, CVT and a 7-speed DCT unit. The model is offered in two trim levels - Tech Line and GT Line.

As for its next product, as we told you earlier, the company will launch the luxury MPV Carnival in February at the 2020 Auto Expo. With Carnival, the company plans to replicate the Seltos' success in the premium MPV space, competing with the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Kia Carnival will be followed by the launch a new sub-compact SUV in the second half of 2020, which will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon.

