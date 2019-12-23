New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia Seltos Get A Price Hike From January 2020

The Kia Seltos will see a substantial price hike from January 1, 2020, according to a letter sent to dealerships, and customers taking delivery next year will have to pay the premium price on the compact SUV.

Kia Motors India will be increasing prices for the Seltos compact SUV from January 1, 2020. The automaker has sent out a letter to the dealer principles across the country informing about the price hike that has been termed as "substantial" over the current prices. The Kia Seltos is presently priced between ₹ 9.69 lakh and ₹ 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom India) and customers receiving their vehicles before December 31, 2019, will be locked under these prices. However, those customers that have booked the Seltos and are scheduled for delivery next year will have to pay the premium.

The Kia Seltos started out on a bang since its launch in August this year and the company has registered bookings of over 80,000 units for the compact SUV. The feature-loaded offering coupled with a very attractive price tag has helped Kia Motors become the fifth-largest carmaker in India. The model is produced in India at the company's Anantapur facility based in Andhra Pradesh and is exported as well to several markets.

Barring the price hike, do not expect any major changes to the Kia Seltos for the new year. The SUV is offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. All engines are BS6 compliant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, IVT automatic, CVT and a 7-speed DCT unit. The model is offered in two trim levels - Tech Line and GT Line.

Moving on from the Seltos, Kia India is now gearing up to introduce its second offering in India that will be the Carnival MPV. The company has teased the all-new model as well, which will take on the Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV500, the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the likes. The Kia Carnival will make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

