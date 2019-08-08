Kia Seltos Enters Mass Production In India

The Kia Seltos has had quite a glorious start recording over 23,000 bookings ahead of its launch. The Korean Carmaker has now rolled out the first production car out of its Anantpur plant in Andhra Pradesh and has started with the mass production. The company has also said that it is expecting the booking numbers to increase rapidly and has enough production capacity to meet the demand. Hence, it will continue taking the bookings. The Anantpur plant currently has production capacity of 300,000 units annually.

The Seltos will be manufactured for India and a number of global markets from the Anantapur plant

Speaking at the roll out ceremony, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors India said, "The roll-out of the first Seltos is an emotional moment for all of us, especially for the people at the plant as we worked together, relentlessly to build the future of Kia Motors in India. The invaluable contribution made by the government of Andhra Pradesh has enabled us to achieve our target of manufacturing the Seltos in record time. The first Seltos is the symbol of our promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market."

Kia Motors has already started with the wholesale of the Seltos and the car has started reaching dealerships. The Seltos will be retailed in India through 206 sales points to begin with and the company has 260 touchpoints across 160 cities. Kia also claims to have the largest reach in the Indian car market among all the new entrants.

