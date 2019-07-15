Kia Seltos Engine Options And Specifications Revealed

The Kia Seltos is all set to go on sale in India on August 22, and ahead of the launch, we now have all the details about the engine options and specifications of the new compact SUV. The upcoming Seltos will be offered in two key trim options - Tech Line and GT Line and will come in five variants- E, K, K+, X and X+. While the former comes with a more premium, family-oriented styling package, the Kia Seltos GT Line gets more sporty styling and is targeted towards the youth or performance-oriented buyers.

Kia Seltos Engine and Transmission Options:

The Kia Seltos comes three powertrain options - 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol, naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. In fact, all three motors will be BS-6 (Bharat Stage VI) complaint from the time of the launch. The 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to churn out 138 bhp and develop 242 Nm of peak torque, while the motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The engine can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.7 seconds, and offer a claimed mileage of 16.1 kmpl (MT) and 16.2 kmpl (DCT). The 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol will only be offered with the GT Line trims.

Kia Seltos gets the 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol only with the GT Line trim

The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, on the other hand, can produce 113 bhp and develops 144 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an I-CVT (Intelligent continuously variable transmission) automatic transmission, offering a fuel efficiency of 16.4 kmpl and 16.3 kmpl respectively. Also, with this engine, the car can go from 0-100 kmph in 11.8 seconds. As for the new 1.5-litre VGT diesel engine, the motor is tuned to develop 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to the same 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic unit as well. The diesel model can do 0-100 kmph in 11.5 seconds and offers fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl (AT) and 20.8kmpl (MT).

Kia Seltos Exterior Features:

The Kia Seltos gets the signature tiger nose grille with LED lighting

Earlier, we have spoken extensively about the Seltos' exterior design. The SUV comes with the brand's signature Tiger Nose grille, sweeping LED light bar, stylish LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lamps. The Seltos also comes with ice cube LED foglamps, side body cladding, a floating roof design, and 17-inch twin 5-spoke alloy wheels, along with LED taillamps, and roof rails. Exterior features specific to the GT Line variant include - front skid plates with red accents, GT Line emblem, red accents on side cladding, and 17-inch crystal cut premium alloys with red callipers.

Kia Seltos Cabin Features:

The cabin of the Kia Seltos SUV is premium-looking and well-equipped. The 5-seater cabin comes with light beige/black interior with match leatherette upholstery in the Tech Line trim, while the GT Line gets all-black interior with sporty red contrast stitching and black upholstery. The SUV also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, LED Sound mood lights and ambient lighting, and a smart 8.0-inch heads-up display. The rear seats also get 2 step degree reclining function, and 60:40 split feature with adjustable centre headrest. The main attraction is the 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with advanced 7.0-inch colour display for the instrument cluster. The system comes with features like - Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with a Bose Sound System with 8-speaker setup. The Seltos also gets ambient mood lighting, and the first-of-its-kind LED sound mood lights with 8 mono colour themes and 6 Multicolour themes.

Kia Seltos GT Line gets all-black interior with sporty red contrast stitching and black upholstery

Kia has also made improvements to certain features to suit the Indian market like - faster cooling and airflow for the AC along with Eco coating to reduce AC odour by preventing microorganism growth. It also gets improved horn sound pressure for a louder and clear sound. The Seltos comes with 3 drive modes option: Normal, Eco, Sports and 3 different traction modes: Mud, Snow/wet, and Sand. The SUV also changes the steering characteristics based on the mode. The SUV also features an industry-first Smart Pure Air purifier, made with Hepa Filter which can easily be cleaned.

Kia Seltos UVO Connect:

The UVO connected car tech offers access to geofencing, vehicle tracking, immobilisation, remote start-stop and more

The Kia Seltos will be a connected SUV and the system is called UVO connect. The smart, secure, and futuristic connectivity system comes with 37 features with three years free subscription under 5 categories namely Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. The navigation category offers features like - live car tracking, car location & destination sharing, live traffic information, a destination set with schedule, find my car, desired destination search, send destination route to the car. In terms of safety and security, UVO can send auto collision notification, SOS-emergency assistance, panic notification, roadside assistance, stolen vehicle notification, stolen vehicle tracking, stolen vehicle immobilization, and safety alert (geo fence, time fence, speed, valet, idle). The system also has a remote control function which allows you to control the ignition, AC, air purifier, door locks, horns & lights, and tyre pressure monitor using the mobile application. The system also comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Voice Recognition service which can be used to control an array of features like making a phone call, maps and navigation, climate control and much more using voice command.

Kia Seltos is the first vehicle from the carmaker in India and will be launched in August 22

Safety Features:

In terms of safety offerings, the Kia Seltos comes with features like - VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), ESC (Electronic Speed Control), front and rear parking sensors, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), BAS (Break Force Assist System) and HAC (Hill-start Assist Control). The SUV also comes with six airbags with ISO-Fix child seat anchor, and a 360 Degree camera with 6 viewing directions - Front Wide View, Rear Wide View, Front Top View, Rear Top View, Front Side View and Rear Side View.

