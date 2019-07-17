Kia Seltos Bags Over 6000 Bookings In Just One Day

Kia Motors India commenced the bookings for its upcoming Kia Seltos early this week, on July 16. Now, the company has announced that it has already received a record 6,046 orders for the upcoming compact SUV, on the first day itself. Slated to be launched in India on August 22, the new Kia Seltos is now available for booking for a token of ₹ 25,000. Earlier we had also reported that some of the Kia dealers have been accepting bookings for the SUV for a few days now, and the SUV is expected to reach the showrooms by the end of July or early August.

Out of the total Kia Seltos bookings, the online orders alone accounted for 1,628 bookings on day one

Manohar Bhat, Vice President, and Head - Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India said, "Getting such an overwhelming response from customers across the 160 cities where we are present, makes us elated. It is a remarkable feat and is a testament to Kia's unparalleled & extraordinary brand recognition and acceptability in India that our brand campaign has helped us achieve. Our mid-SUV, the Seltos is BSVI compliant from day 1 and is available in both petrol and diesel, with both Manual and Automatic options in all powertrains, it makes it an attractive proposition." He further added "We are committed to the Indian market and to delivering the best and class-leading products. With our most modern automotive plant having 3 lakh capacity, we are fully prepared to make on-time deliveries and uphold the trust our customers have shown in us."

The company has also reported that out of the total bookings, the online booking website alone received 1,628 bookings in just one day. On the day the pre-bookings commenced, the Kia site received around two lakh hits. The remaining orders for the SUV came from the Kia dealerships located in the 160 cities across India.

Kia Seltos will be available in two trim options, Tech Line and GT Line

The upcoming Kia Seltos will be available in two trim options, Tech Line and GT Line, which are offered in five variants - E, K, K+, X and X+. The SUV comes with a bold exterior styling along with a host of premium and smart features like - 8.0 heads-up-display, 10.25 HD touchscreen, sound mood lamp, a rear shade curtain, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, world's first connect air-purifier, 8-Speaker Bose Hi-Fi sound system and more. Furthermore, the Seltos is a connected SUV and comes with Kia's advanced proprietary UVO connect system for seamless and wireless communication with the car, offering geofencing, AI-based voice command, remote access and much more.

The Kia Seltos comes three powertrain options - 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol, naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All three engines get the option of a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission. While the turbo petrol comes with a DCT automatic, naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine gets an IVT (Intelligent continuously variable transmission) automatic transmission. The oil burner gets the option of a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

