Kia Seltos Bags Over 23,000 Bookings Ahead Of Its Launch

Kia Motors started accepting pre-bookings for the SUV from July 16, and on the first day itself, the carmaker received over 6000 bookings. The SUV is slated to go on sale in India on August 22.

The company started accepting bookings for the Kia Seltos from July 16, for a token of Rs. 25,000

  • The Kia Seltos will be launched in India on August 22
  • The Kia Seltos had received a record 6,046 bookings on day one
  • The Seltos can be booked both online or at Kia showrooms for Rs. 25,000

The soon-to-be-launched Kia Seltos has already bagged over 23,000 bookings even before its official launch. Slated to go on sale in India on August 22, Kia Motors started accepting pre-bookings for the SUV from July 16, and on the first day itself, the carmaker received over 6000 bookings. This certainly shows us the kind of attracting the upcoming Kia SUV is garnering. A few Kia dealers had started accepting bookings for the Seltos from early July onwards. The SUV has started arriving at dealerships across the country, in cities like - Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Siliguri among others.

Kia Seltos had received over 6000 orders in just a day after the pre-bookings started

Also Read: Kia Seltos Prototype First Drive Review

Kia Motors India has currently set up 192 dealerships across 160 cities in India. All these dealerships will feature Kia's internet of things (IoT) theme or the Kia link App which in simple terms means the digital purchase and after-sales services will be available at all Kia dealerships. The Kia Link App will help to schedule a service appointment and the owners will be notified about an upcoming or service due to the reminder, to maintain the vehicle performance.

Also Read: Kia Seltos vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Kia Seltos comes in 2 trim options - Tech Line and GT Line and in five variants - E, K, K+, X and X+

Also Read: Kia Seltos India Launch Date Out

As for the SUV itself, new Kia Seltos will be offered in two key trim options - Tech Line and GT Line and will come in five variants - E, K, K+, X and X+, available for both options. Furthermore, the Seltos comes three powertrain options - 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol, naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All three motors will be BS-6 (Bharat Stage VI) complaint from the time of the launch. The Seltos will be well equipped right from the base variant and will get features like Voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, Follow me home headlamps, Tilt and telescopic steering adjust, steering mounted audio controls, ABS + EBD and 2 airbags as standard.

Kia Seltos will get the UVO connected car tech that can be controlled via a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Also Read: Upcoming Kia Seltos SUV: Interior Explained In Detail

0 Comments

The Seltos will also come equipped with the UVO connected car tech that can be controlled via a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV also gets an 8-speaker sound system by Bose, segment-first a 360-degree surround camera, an 8 inch heads up display, and a 7-inch colour TFT unit for the instrument console. Other features include - LED headlamps and fog lamps, rear reclining seats, ventilated seats, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless charging, Electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and more.

