Kia Sells 14005 Units In November 2019

Currently the waiting period for the Kia Seltos is close to 3 months

Sales of the Kia Seltos continue to grow and the company announced that it has sold 14,005 units of the compact SUV in November 2019. The momentum for the company for sales continues as it managed to grow 9 per cent compared to October 2019. With this number the Seltos has become the best selling Compact SUV for the past two months.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Vs Rivals

Kia Seltos 11.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) Book Now

Since its launch in August 2019, Kia Motors India has delivered more than 40,000 Seltos to its customers. The company has already received 86,840 bookings till date. The company sold 6,236 SUVs in August; 7,754 in September and 12,854 units in October 2019. The company revealed that it is ramping up production of the DCT and Diesel Auto to reduce the waiting period, as they are the most sought after trims.

Also Read: Kia Showcases AWD Seltos At The LA Auto Show

Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India expressed his delight about the response received for the Kia Seltos and said "The 100 day-journey of Kia Seltos has been nothing short of a delightful ride. This is a true testament to positive growth and the trust that the consumers have shown for us."

Kia has already received 86,840 bookings for the Seltos till date

The company's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh is capable of producing 300,000 units annually and has already started the second shift in its plant. Currently the waiting period for the Seltos is close to 3 months depending on the variant one chooses

The company is also expanding its dealership and presence in India and it has said that there will be 300 touch points till the end of March 2020. The company is closely observing the Indian market and has recognised areas like northeast, northern part of Telangana, Karnataka, western Rajasthan, for the said expansion.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.