New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia's Sub-Compact SUV Caught Testing In India

Kia Motor India will launch the Sonet concept based subcompact SUV by Diwali this year and we expect it to be priced from Rs. 7 lakh

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The Kia Sonet base subcompact SUV will be launched by Diwali this year
  • The subcompact SUV will be based on the Hyundai Venue
  • The Sonet will be available with petrol and diesel engine options

Kia Motor India showcased the Sonet subcompact SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and while we knew this was in the works, the company has already started testing the car in the country. A test mule based on the Sonet concept can be seen doing test rounds within city traffic conditions. While we don't get to see the entire car thanks to all the camouflage that it wears, the proportions of the car give a clear sign that it is a subcompact SUV and in fact the alloy wheels it sports are quite similar to what we've seen on the concept at the Expo.

kgt2iv48

The Sonet concept that we saw at the Auto Expo 2020 showcased a bold and larger tiger-nose grille, sharply styled headlamps with LED DRLs and projector lens, and the large diamond-cut alloy wheels and we don't expect the production version of the car to be any different. The production model will share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue and is expected to draw power from the same roster of engines including the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol, while the 1.5-litre diesel from the Seltos is likely to be offered on the Sonet, albeit with lesser power on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a DCT automatic too, which will send power to the front wheels.

Kia

Kia Cars

Seltos

Carnival

e6f8sej8

The Kia Sonet will come with connected car technology

The Kia Sonet will be loaded on features sporting a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger, push-button start-stop as well as UVO Connected Tech. The new subcompact SUV will be produced at the automaker's Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh and prices are expected to be around ₹ 7 lakh (ex-showroom).

0 Comments

Image Courtesy: Team-bhp

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kia Seltos with Immediate Rivals

Kia Seltos
Kia
Seltos

Popular Kia Cars

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.13 - 20.25 Lakh *
Kia Carnival
Kia Carnival
₹ 29.68 - 40.3 Lakh *
Auto Expo 2020
x
Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Roc Bookings In India Cross 300 Mark
Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Roc Bookings In India Cross 300 Mark
Yamaha Opens Second Blue Square Premium Dealership In Chennai
Yamaha Opens Second Blue Square Premium Dealership In Chennai
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities