Kia Receives More Than 50,000 Bookings For The Seltos

It was in August that we told you about the Kia Seltos receiving 32,000 bookings and this was even before it was launched. That figure has now soared to 50,000, which just goes to show the demand the company has seen for its first product in India in the month following the launch. The Kia Seltos was launched at a starting price of ₹ 9.69 lakh which saw it undercut all its rivals and there's also the fact that Kia Motor India offered a ton of options on the car. Right from fuel type to transmissions to the features on offer, the Seltos had it all to beat its rivals. We even compared the Seltos to all its rivals and yes it beat them hands down for the sheer value proposition it brings to the table.

The Kia Seltos impresses with the long feature list

In the month of the launch of the Seltos Kia sold 6200 units of the car and the number increased in September with the company managing to sell more than 7500 units of the compact SUV in the country. Kia has not yet started to export the Seltos, but that is part of the plan for sure because the compact SUV is manufactured only in India and Korea, so once the company has catered to the demands of the domestic market, it's only then that the export order book will begin.

The waiting period for the Kia Seltos stands between six to eight weeks with the company. The automaker is ramping up production at the Anantapur facility to meet the soaring demand. The company has already confirmed that it will start the second shift at the plant soon.

