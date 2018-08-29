Kia ProCeed Shooting Brake Teased Ahead Of Official Unveil

The Kia ProCeed is the 3rd model to join the Ceed family, and Kia has gone with shooting brake design

Kia Motors has released the first teaser image for the upcoming all-new Kia ProCeed. First revealed to us in its concept form at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the new Kia ProCeed is the third model to join the Ceed family, and this time the carmaker is going with a five-door shooting brake body style. Slated to be officially unveiled on September 13, the Kia ProCeed will be making its public debut later this year, on October 2, at the Paris Motor Show 2018.

The South Korean carmaker claims that the production version of the Kia ProCeed will remain similar to the concept model which was showcased at Frankfurt, and it will be a unique proposition in the mid-size family car segment. As of now, we only get a glimpse of the rear section of the car, and compared to the concept model, the production car does appear to follow the same styling cues.

The biggest highlight, of course, is the new LED strip on the boot that creates the impression of an end-to-end LED taillamp. Then there is also a roof-mounted spoiler, featuring the additional brake light, adding to the overall lighting pattern. We also see a shark-fin antenna on the roof and a rear windshield wiper, and the "ProCeed" badging positioned right below the Kia branding, at the centre of the tailgate. The concept is finished in bespoke 'Lava Red' paintwork, created by combining multiple hand-applied layers of black, chrome-effect silver, and red-tinted lacquer, we expect the production model to get a similar treatment.

Designed at Kia's design centre in Frankfurt, the carmaker has confirmed that the ProCeed shooting brake has been developed and engineered exclusively for European markets. As of now, the powertrain options are unknown, however, we expect them to be borrowed from the Ceed hatchback and wagon models.

