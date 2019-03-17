New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US

Kia Motors America has tied up with Amazon Home Service for the purchase and installation of electric car charging stations that can be purchased online.

Kia Motors America (KMA) in partnership with Amazon Home Services has announced a new program for its plug-in vehicle customers. The program will see Amazon sell and install electric vehicle charging stations at the customers house or office. The tie-up makes Kia, the second automaker after Tesla in America to offer the service online with the electric charging network. The manufacturer says the process of purchasing and installing a charging station will be as easy as buying other products on Amazon.

Speaking about the new initiative, KMA - Car Planning and Telematics, Executive Director, Orth Hedrick said, “Home-charging can't get any easier than this. Being able to order a Level 2 charger and installation through Amazon further demystifies and simplifies the experience for new Kia EV and PHEV owners. It's just another example of how we're constantly striving to provide the very best vehicles and customer experience.”

The Kia EV owners can order the charging stations for their homes or office

Kia Motors has been actively working on improving its charging infrastructure in the US as it adds more electric cars to its portfolio. The company currently retails the Soul EV, Niro EV1, Niro PHEV and Optima PHEV, among other models in the country. Customers will find recommended Level 2 or 240-volt charging units selected by Kia on Amazon, along with information about home charging installation and customer reviews. The site also gives customers the cost for the installation and will schedule a licensed electrician for the same, if needed. The charging stations are backed by Amazon's Happiness Guarantee plan. Kia's vehicles in the US are offered with a 10 year/160,000 km warranty cover and roadside assistance.

Kia and Amazon have set up a new 'Charge my Kia' portal for the sale of the electric charging stations. While buyers can purchase the Bosch 40-amp station that is available in partnership with the manufacturer, there are other charging stations available as well from companies like Chargepoint and Juicebox.

Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US
