Kia Optima Sedan Spotted Testing In India

A test mule of the Kia Optima sedan was recently spotted testing in India, without any camouflage. While as of now there have been no indications from Kia whether the Optima will come to India or not, however, considering the growing interest for full-size sedans, and also with the new-gen Honda Civic ready to re-enter India, Kia might launch it here. Kia Motors is all set to make its India debut next year and right now the South Korean carmaker is finalising its line-up for the Indian market. The Kia Optima competes with the likes of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis, and even the Hyundai Elantra.

The latest spy image of the Kia Optima only shows us the rear section of the car and we can see that the car comes with all its badging intact. The Optima features a pair of sleek LED taillamps, a well-sculpted boot lid with the Kia logo at the centre and the model branding on the lower left corner. The bumper also comes with subtle character lines and the lower half get black cladding that housed the oval exhaust port and reflectors.

While we do not get to see the front section of the car, based on the global model we know that the Kia Optima will come with the brand's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille. The grille is flanked by a pair of sharp-looking headlamps with dual LED projector lights underlined by LED daytime running lamps and integrated turn signal lights at either end. The bumper up front gets a sportier touch with sculpted lines and stylish air intakes with chrome accents, and a wide central air dam with chromehighlights. Globally, the Kia Optima also offers a host of features like a smart touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Harman-Kardon music system with 10-speaker setup. It also comes with premium-quality interior, leather upholstery, powered driver and passenger seats, and a bunch of other features like a rear camera with park assist, lane change assist, and more.

Powertrain options for the Kia Optima include a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine along with a 1.6 litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motors. Internationally, the Optima does not come with a diesel engine, however, if Kia decides to launch the car here, we expect it to borrow the 1.6-litre diesel motor from Hyundai's line-up which currently powers the Elantra in India. Globally, the petrol engines come with the option of two automatic transmissions - a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox, but India, we believe, Kia will go with the 6-speed AT and possibly a 6-speed manual gearbox as well.

