Kia Opens Brand Experience Centre In India – Beat 360

Kia Motors India has opened a brand experience centre in India and it's called Smart Beat 360. There are only two brand experience centres by Kia in the world and while one is in Korea, the other has now been opened in Gurgaon. The experience centre is one way for the brand to reach out to its customers to tell them what Kia is all about and for that, the company has showcased a number of cars on display and this includes the Soul EV.

The Kia Soul EV which has a range of 450 km is on display at the experience centre Kia Cars Seltos

The three-zone brand immersion space houses Surround media zone, Café and Mixed reality zone spread across 5,280 square feet. The Surround zone engages the audience by showcasing Kia's futuristic vision film. Additionally, the visitors will experience a Kia car in motion through the turntable technology. The wooden Cafe zone provides a comfortable atmosphere to promote creative thinking over a complimentary cup of artisanal coffee, tea and drinks. The visitors will get to experience mixed reality technology in the third zone, which will bring the audience closer to the brand and its products.

The Beat 360 experience Centre also has place for accessories, model cars and more

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, "Kia BEAT360 is a first-of-its-kind concept in India that envisions our futuristic methods of engaging with consumers, in line with the brand philosophy of 'The Power to Surprise'. It is about imagination and inspiration- it is a visual representation of Kia's brand values under one roof and has been curated to bring the customers much closer to the brand DNA."

It is a fully dedicated space, where a variety of cultural events including brand immersion workshops, musical & entertainment gigs, industry expert meets among others, would be held to engage with enthusiasts and other individuals.

