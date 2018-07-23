Kia Niro Electric Crossover Launched In Korea Ahead Of Paris Debut

Kia Motors recently launched the new all-electric version of the Niro Crossover EV in South Korea, ahead of the cars impending Paris Motor Show debut. Globally, the Kia Niro electric vehicle will be sold alongside the existing Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid variants of the car, which has already sold 200,000 units, since 2016. The Niro EV will go on sale in Europe towards the end of this year, post its Paris Motor Show debut in October 2018. The Korean carmaker has received more than 5,000 pre-orders for the Niro EV in its domestic market since the car was first revealed earlier this year.

The Kia Niro electric crossover is equipped with a next-generation electric vehicle powertrain. The electric motor is powered by a 64 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack that is expected to offer a driving range of up to 450 km on a single charge. Kia offers a 100 kW fast charger takes 54 minutes to recharge the Niro EV's battery to 80 per cent. Kia will also be offering a lower-spec variant that will be powered by a 39.2 kWh lithium-polymer battery, which is expected to offer a range of up to 300 km on a single charge.

The Niro EV has been designed at Kia's design centres in California, USA and Namyang, Korea. Visually, the basic silhouette of the crossover is borrowed from the hybrid models, however, the certain styling bits that differentiate it from the latter. For instance, upfront, the signature Tigre-nose grille has been mimicked for the EV, which houses the access to the charging port, bearing a 'de-bossed' Niro logo. The crossover also gets redesigned air intakes and new arrowhead-shaped LED daytime running lights with light-blue trim highlights, adding the EV touch. The Niro EV rides on new five-spoke 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels with a diamond-cut two-tone finish, housing Kia's regenerative braking system.

The crossover also gets Kia Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that comes with active safety systems like - Forward Collision Warning with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Intelligent Stop & Go, and Lane Following Assist. Lane Following Assist operates between 0 and 210 kmph.

