Kia Motors To Launch New Diesel 48v Mild-Hybrid Powertrain This Year

Kia Motors will introduce its first 48V diesel mild-hybrid powertrain in the second half of 2018. The new 'EcoDynamics+' powertrain will come with electric power from an additional 48-volt battery and extending combustion engine 'off time' using a new Mild-Hybrid Starter-Generator unit. The company says that this technology is affordable, compact and can be integrated into the existing architecture of its products. The new mild-hybrid powertrain will provide electric power and reduce the engine load under acceleration. The company claims that this technology will help it to reduce CO2 emissions heavily.

Also Read: 2019 KIA Niro EV Revealed With 450 Km Range; Debut At Paris Motor Show

The first product to receive this system will be the diesel mild-hybrid Kia Sportage which will go on-sale later in 2018, while the other models with a new petrol mild-hybrid will soon follow. The new third-generation Kia Ceed will be the second among a range of Kia models to offer the new powertrain from 2019. The new EcoDynamics+ diesel mild-hybrid powertrain will allow Kia Motors to offer cleaner diesel engines. The system is paired with Kia's Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) active emissions control technology. The roll-out of diesel mild-hybrid technology will contribute to the brand's global efforts to improve whole-fleet fuel efficiency.

The 48V mild-hybrid powertrain is the first new technology to be launched as part of Kia's wider powertrain electrification strategy. Kia plans to launch 16 advanced powertrain vehicles by 2025, including five new hybrids, five plug-in hybrids, five battery-electric vehicles and - in 2020 - a new fuel-cell electric vehicle.

Also Read: Fourth Generation Kia Rio: First Drive

Kia's EcoDynamics+ diesel mild-hybrid powertrain is compatible with both manual and automatic transmissions, and could be adapted for front, rear and all-wheel drivetrain. Moreover, the company also announced that the powertrain will also be adapted for use in petrol engine, however no further detail is available on this right now.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.