Kia Motors Receives Over 32,000 Bookings For Seltos Compact SUV

The Kia Seltos compact SUV has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 9.69 lakh and going up to ₹ 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Kia has received over 32,000 bookings in India since it started taking bookings for the Seltos July 16, 2019 onwards. In fact, the company received more than 6,000 bookings on the first day itself. By the first week of August 2019, the number of bookings went up to 23,000 units. Kia says that over one-fifth of the bookings have been done online, from Kia's website. The company has already manufactured over 5,000 units of the Seltos from its Anantpur facility in Andhra Pradesh! Kia's production plan for the Seltos is set and the company will start the deliveries of the Seltos from today itself. Manohar Bhat, Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India, said that the company will not stop taking bookings for the Seltos. The Anantpur plant currently has production capacity of 300,000 units annually.

Watch Kia Seltos Review Here

Kia Seltos 11.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) Book Now

Also Read: Kia Seltos Compact SUV launched In India

Also Read: Kia Seltos Launch Highlights

(The 10.2 touchscreen system is easy to read & gets impressive graphics too, while the top trims also get a an electric sunroof, auto climate control and even a segment-first Head-Up Display (HUD)

There will be a total of 16 variants on offer with three engine options and two trims. The three engine options which are the 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol, the naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine will be conforming to Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms right from the beginning. All three motors will be BS-6 (Bharat Stage VI) complaint from the time of the launch. The 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol motor is tuned to produce 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque, and comes paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre NA petrol belts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a 6-speed manual and an IVT (Intelligent continuously variable transmission) automatic transmission. Lastly, the 1.5-litre VGT diesel produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Review

(The Kia Seltos gets DRLs and LED as standard across all variants and Kia's heartbeat motif)

The Seltos will also be equipped with the UVO (Your Voice) connected car tech that can be controlled via a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV also gets an 8-speaker sound system by Bose, segment-first a 360-degree surround camera, an 8 inch heads up display, and a 7-inch colour TFT unit for the instrument console. Other features include - LED headlamps and fog lamps, rear reclining seats, ventilated seats, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless charging, electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.