Kia Motors Opens 192 Dealerships Across India Ahead Of Seltos Launch

As Kia Motors is gearing up to start its innings in India, it is expanding its foot across the country to reach all the key markets. The Kia Seltos will launch in India on August 22 and ahead of it the South Korean carmaker has set up 192 dealerships across 160 cities in India and all its dealerships will also feature Kia's internet of things (IOT) theme or the Kia link App which in simple terms means digital purchase and after sales services will be available at all Kia dealerships. The Kia Link App will help scheduling a service appointment and the owners will be notified about an upcoming or service due reminder, to maintain the vehicle performance.

Other than the basic features, the link app will also allow the customers to make an appointment at their preferred dealer. This will enable dealers to keep a track of vehicles for better utilisation of resources and pre-planning the service procedure. The workshops are equipped with RFID scanners to identify the cars and this would be followed by allocation of a service advisor who will diagnose the car digitally at the e- Vehicle Health Check-up bay and share the report with the customer via their dedicated Kia Link Dealer App. They will also get real time updates and progress on the service and repair work.

Commenting on the new development Manohar Bhat, VP and Head - Marketing and Sales, Kia Motors India said, "As a global leader in customer satisfaction initiatives, Kia Motors has been a front-runner in raising the bar higher by giving the best of after sales services to our customers. Kia Motors India brings in the similar level of quality and hassle-free experience as we command some of the most advanced tech-driven service centres in the country. Our spare parts network ensures spare parts are available across the country with 4 PDCs in Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Kolkata. We are confident that such a mix of both sales and service facilities will quickly instill the confidence of the Indian customers in our brand. We eagerly look forward to providing the best in class after sales service to all our valued customers."

Along with the dealerships, the carmaker has also opened four parts dispatch centres in Chennai (South), Navi Mumbai (West), Delhi-NCR (North) and Kolkata (East) and three training centres for skill development of employees. The after sales and service program will be carried out by Kia Motors India's trained technicians who have undergone skill enhancement and training programs at one of Kia's training centres located in Faridabad, Mumbai and Bangalore. Training centres are equipped to train the dealer workers on dedicated bays for Mechanical Repair, Body & Paint repair, EV training, Sales Training, Role Plays, System Trainings, Digital & Virtual Training Experience & broadcast room training. All the training centres have been in operation since June 2019 and Kia Motors has trained over 2400 workers so far.

