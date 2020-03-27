Kia Motors On A Song, Appoints New Global President

Kia Motors announced the elevation of Ho-sung Song, Head of Global Operations Division, to the President of the organisation. He succeeds Han-woo Park who will move on to an advisory role and continue to support the company's business objectives. In his new capacity, he will spearhead the advancement of 'Plan S', which is the company's mid- to long-term strategy which is aimed at helping the company to attain a leadership position globally in the automotive sector.

Song's extensive experience across the automotive value chain as well as his expertise in overseas operations will be tremendous assets in the company's transition to future businesses, which will encompass electric vehicles and mobility solutions. Prior to his current position as Head of Global Operations, Song has been successful in a wide array of leadership roles, ranging from President of Kia Motors Europe and Head of Kia Motors Corporation Export Planning Group.

Kia has already sold more than 50,000 units of the Seltos In India

Kia's Plan S strategy targets a shift toward electric and autonomous vehicles from a business system focused on internal combustion engine vehicles. By the end of 2025, the company plans to offer a full line-up of 11 battery electric vehicles. With these models, Kia is looking to achieve a 6.6 per cent share of the global EV market (excluding China), while also attaining a 25% share of its sales from its eco-friendly cars.

Kia Motor India is already off to a flying start in the country with the launch of the Seltos and now with the Carnival, it aims to spearhead the segment. There are more cars coming our way and we're looking forward to the subcompact SUV Sonet, which will come to us very soon.

As far as global sales go, Kia Motors registered robust sales across markets and in fact sold 1.9 million vehicles in 2019 with a strong growth in the SUV space. The Sportage, Telluride and even the Soul have seen sales growth in the past year and 2020 too looks promising. The fact that the Telluride and the Soul EV are finalists in the world car awards category, give us an understanding about how well these cars have been received not only by customers but also by the media.

