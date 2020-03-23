New Cars and Bikes in India

CoronaVirus Pandemic: Kia Motors India Temporarily Suspends Operations At Its Anantpur Plant.

The company's dealerships will remain on call and will be available to its customers for all their requirements.

| Updated:
The unprecedented situation arising out of the spread of COVID-19 has already taken a toll on the automotive industry. With almost all the manufacturers in India shutting operations at their plant, Kia Motors India too has now suspended all production at the company's Anantpur facility. It has done so keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all our consumers, employees, workers, partners, and associates pan India.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Shuts Down Production Till March 31, 2020

The Kia Carnival is produced at the company's plant in Anantpur 

The company will remain connected with all concerned authorities and administration and will extend all possible cooperation and assistance, as-and-when required.

Also Read: SIAM Tells Automobile Industry To Shut Operations

The company will remain connected with all concerned authorities and administration and will extend all possible cooperation and assistance, as-and-when required.

