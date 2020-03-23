CoronaVirus Pandemic: Kia Motors India Temporarily Suspends Operations At Its Anantpur Plant.

The unprecedented situation arising out of the spread of COVID-19 has already taken a toll on the automotive industry. With almost all the manufacturers in India shutting operations at their plant, Kia Motors India too has now suspended all production at the company's Anantpur facility. It has done so keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all our consumers, employees, workers, partners, and associates pan India.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Shuts Down Production Till March 31, 2020

The Kia Carnival is produced at the company's plant in Anantpur

The company's dealerships will remain on call and will be available to its customers for all their requirements. The company is ensuring deliveries are not delayed for its customers as well as service requirements, without compromising on the safety precautions sent out by the government.

Also Read: SIAM Tells Automobile Industry To Shut Operations

The company will remain connected with all concerned authorities and administration and will extend all possible cooperation and assistance, as-and-when required.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.