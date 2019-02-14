New Cars and Bikes in India

KIA Motors Inaugurates First Dealership In India In Noida

KIA Motors' first dealership was inaugurated in Noida with more outlets in the pipeline, as the company gears up to introduce the SP2i compact SUV in the country, it's first product for India.

View Photos

South Korean automaker KIA Motors has inaugurated its first dealership in India in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The automaker's first dealership is called Allied Motors and appears to be spread in a massive space. The images also reveal the KIA Rio and Stinger to be parked inside the company's very first outlet. The company recently the commenced trial production at its newly built manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, while its first product for India codenamed SP2i is scheduled for launch around the festive season.

Also Read: KIA SP2i Compact SUV Launch Details Revealed

KIA is already in the final stages of establishing its dealer network across the country with the first outlets set to appear in all the major cities and towns. The company's first product is a Hyundai Creta rivalling compact SUV that will be produced at Anantapur. The SP2i is in fact underpinned by the same platform as the Creta but will get a host of additional features and possibly different engine options too. KIA though is yet to confirm the details on its first car for India, which evolves from the SP Concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The KIA Rio hatchback and the Stinger are on display at the new dealership

The new showrooms will act as brand builders for KIA ahead of the SP2i's market launch. The Hyundai sister concern is a brand that not many know in India, and the dealerships will help familiarise prospective customers with the automaker, as it plans to launch sedans, hatchbacks, MPVs and even electric vehicles in the future.

Also Read: KIA Starts Trial Production Of SP2i Compact SUV At Anantapur Plant

0 Comments

For now, KIA Motors India is working towards the production version of the SP2i that will be revealed by mid-2019. The car will be produced at the Anantapur facility that has been built at a cost of $1.1 billion (around ₹ 7050 crore) over a space of 536 acres. A vendor and supplier park has also been established around the facility, which will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 units per annum, which can be further expanded based on the demand.

