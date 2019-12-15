New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia Motor Applies For New Logo Trademark In South Korea

Kia Motors has filed for a trademark of a stylish new logo that could be the new corporate identity of the manufacturer and be badged on the company's cars in the future.

With the new logo, Kia will move to a new and stylised identity that represents the brand better

Keeping up with the fast-evolving auto sector has made automakers reposition themselves and how they are perceived, and more and more manufacturers have been updating their respective logos to appear future-ready. Joining this bandwagon could be Kia Motors that could switch to a new logo soon. The South Korean carmaker has filed a new logo design with the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS), and the new corporate logo sports a stylised 2D design that can be replicated much easily across multiple platforms. The trademark applications date to November 26, 2019, for the new Kia badge finished in black and red and does a good job of showcasing how much the brand has evolved over the years.

The filing reveals the new Kia logo in red and black colours

The filing reveals that the fields for the registration date and application publish date are empty, which means that Kia is yet to receive approval for the new logo from the local authorities. That being said, we do expect to see that happening only in a matter of time. Kia's no logo doesn't exactly come as a surprise, the company has been using it on a number of concepts including the Imagine concept as well as the Futuron concept that were showcased at Geneva this year. The badge there though was illuminated in white.

The new Kia logo featured on the 2019 Imagine Concept that was showcased at Geneva this year

The new Kia logo also points at a new corporate identity for the brand that is increasingly moving into mobility solutions that go beyond ICE vehicles, across the globe. However, it needs to be seen how the brand will transition to the new logo as reports suggest that the new badge could be reserved for just hybrids and electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen too unveiled its new and simpler corporate logo at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, while its group company Skoda was quicker to change to a revised logo as early as 2016. You can expect Kia cars in India to sport the new logo as well, when the change does happen in the future.

