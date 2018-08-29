Kia India's Plant Construction In Andhra Pradesh Stays Ahead Of Schedule

We know that Kia Motors is all set to enter the Indian market by mid-2019 with first a compact SUV, followed by two more products. We also know that the company is setting up its big manufacturing plant in Yerramanchi village at Penugonda Mandal of Anantapur district in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Kia has already invested $1.1 billion in its manufacturing facility here, and it seems the construction is nearing completion. According to a post shared on social media, Kia Motors India has put up its brand logo as well at this plant. The image suggests that most of the masonry construction is completed, while installation of the equipment and machinery will take place in the next few months.

Now Kia logo was put on the wall of the Kia plant at Anantapur!!!! pic.twitter.com/KayLdLTVWP — Yong S. Kim (@yansab60) August 28, 2018

A senior official at Kia Motors India told carandbike that the work at the Anantapur plant is 65 to 75 per cent complete and is ahead of its schedule by a month or so. Soon, the plant will get its machinery and equipment before the actual production of the cars can begin next year. However, Kia did not reveal any other detail as to which part of the facility is ready and what specific tooling work remains.

In February this year, Kia announced that work on the manufacturing facility was well underway. The full-fledged manufacturing plant will include an engine shop, body and paint shops, seat assembly, vehicle assembly unit, utility centre and power train shop. Work on each of these building divisions is said to be nearing completion. Kia also announced that the total investment would go up to $2 billion in India by 2021 and will create more than 10,000 jobs.

This Kia logo enlighting moment at Anantapur factory!!! pic.twitter.com/lsR83ZbFOr — Yong S. Kim (@yansab60) August 28, 2018

Kia Motors will officially begin its operations in India next year with the plant having an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. It will then be expanded to 100,000 more in the short term. The Andhra plant is on track to become one of Kia's biggest production locations globally. Kia Motors currently produces 3 million cars worldwide, and the Indian factory will be its 15th manufacturing facility. The first product to roll out from the new plant will be that aforementioned compact SUV based on the SP Concept. The car had its world premiere at the Auto Expo 2018, where Kia made its market brand debut as well.

