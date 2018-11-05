KIA Custom-Built Stinger GT Unveiled AT 2018 LA Auto Show

Finally after teasing it several times in pictures, KIA Motors has unveiled the custom built DUB Stinger GT at the SEMA 2018 in Las Vegas. The DUB Stinger GT was displayed along with the DUB Kia K900, Forte GT and Forte Drift Car. KIA has partnered with DUB to build the custom Stinger and K900 and has targeted new-age musicians and athletes as the primary customers. DUB is one of the most sought after aftermarket outfitters in the US which has specialized in custom-made wheels.

For starters, The Stringer GT which was on display is wrapped in Satin Avery Brushed Steel with carbon-fibre accents and it was fitted 22-inch staggered Dropstars forged wheels shod in 245/30 profile tyres in the front and wider 265/30 profile tyres at the rear. The fenders in a bid to incorporate the wider wheels are too a tad exaggerated than what we have seen on the regular KIA Stinger and the bonnet is made from carbon fibre.

On the inside, the upholstery is wrapped in macron red leather and there is contrast black suede finish on the seats and central console. The flat-bottom steering wheel too gets the sporty colour scheme and interestingly, it also extends to the boot space. Other updates include a custom exhaust system and air-intake which enhances the performance, a custom-built audio system, LED lightening, under bonnet dress-up kit (sound deadening), air suspension and tinted windows.

The 2018 KIA Stinger was showcased to us in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and later we even got a chance to do an exclusive track-test at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). Under the hood the Stinger gets a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 motor that churns out 365 bhp and 510 Nm of peak torque and this engine can propel the Stinger to 100 kph in just 4.7 seconds. There is also a 2.2-litre CRDi diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine on offer in the global market which we haven't got the chance to see in India. All the three engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

