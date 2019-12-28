Kia Carnival Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo Showcase

The Kia Carnival launching in India will be Identical to the Korean-spec model.

The Kia Carnival is going to be Kia Motor's second product in India after the Seltos and it is expected to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The carnival has been spotted testing ahead of its showcase and by the looks, it's similar to the European-spec model, save for bigger wheels. The Carnival will be powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that powers the Korean model as well. The motor pumps out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

It will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Kia Carnival is an ample-sized three-row premium MPV which will go up against the Toyota Innova Crusta in India. It is 380.5 mm longer and 154 mm wider than the Innova Crysta and has a 311 mm longer wheelbase than the Innova Crysta but is shorter by 55 mm. In terms of looks, the Carnival gets the signature Tiger-Nose grille flanked by sweptback headlamps with projector lights and LED daytime running lamps. The bumper gets a wide airdam with C-shaped aprons and round foglamps.

Kia Carnival ad campaign was recently launched.

Kia Motors has also signed actor Jim Sarbh in the newly released ad campaign of the Carnival which also gives us a glimpse of its cabin. The Carnival will also be assembled at Kia's Anantpur plant alongside the Seltos as a completely knocked down (CKD) product.

Source: Indian Auto Blog

