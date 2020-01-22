Kia Carnival Receives Over 1400 Bookings Just A Day After Order Books Open

Kia Motors India recently announced the Carnival as its second offering in the market and opened the order books on January 21, 2020. Now, Kia India has revealed that the upcoming MPV has garnered 1410 bookings on the first day. The Kia Carnival is scheduled to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo on February 5, and bookings are open for the new model online and via the company 265 touchpoints pan India. The token amount is at ₹ 1 lakh. Prices, on the other hand, are expected in the vicinity of ₹ 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom) with the model arriving in India via the CKD route.

Speaking about the booking milestone, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, "We are thrilled with the reception that the Kia Carnival has got even before its launch. We attained 1,410 bookings for Kia's new offering in the Indian market in just one day after we started accepting pre-orders. This heartening response to our first product in this aspirational category is proof of the power of the Kia brand in India. It is also clear that there was an unmet demand for a world-class product like the Carnival in India. Our priority now is to make sure our extravagant by design Carnival reaches those who have reposed faith in it and in Kia Motors at the earliest."

The middle row gets captain seats on the Limousine trim that's garnered the maximum bookings

The Kia Carnival is placed at the premium end of the MPV segment and can be seen as a more luxurious alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta. The side-panel van is boxy proportions but gets premium styling and ample space in the cabin. The MPV will be available in three variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine - and will be offered in seven, eight or nine-seater options.

Kia says that about 64 per cent of the bookings have been received for the range-topping Limousine variant that gets the seven-seater layout (2+2+3) with the captain seats in the second row. The seats are upholstered in Nappa leather and come with a host of features including dual-panel electric sunroof, 10.1-inch entertainment screens for the rear passengers, laptop charging point, powered tailgate, one-touch powered sliding doors, and UVO connected tech.

Power on the Kia Carnival comes from the 2.2-litre VGT BS6 diesel engine tuned for 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque, while paired with the 8-speed Sportmatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

