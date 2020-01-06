Kia Carnival India Launch Confirmed At 2020 Auto Expo

It was confirmed long ago that Kia Motor's second model to be launched in India will be the Carnival, which is a premium MPV. Now, we have confirmation that Kia Motors India will launch the Carnival MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo, possibly on February 5, 2020. Upon launch, it will be poised to take on the Toyota Innova Crysta, which is one of the best-selling cars in the segment. In terms of dimensions, it is 380.5 mm longer, 154 mm wider, and has a 311 mm longer wheelbase than the Innova Crysta but is shorter by 55 mm. The Carnival is a proper panel van, with sliding doors at the rear and it is a decent looking model too as far as panel vans go. The front end is characterised by the company's signature Tiger-Nose grille with large sweptback headlamps that feature projector lights and LED daytime running lamps. The front bumper gets a wide air-dam with C-shaped extensions along with round fog lamps.

(The Carnival's dashboard feature a wide touchscreen infotainment display, chrome detailing, and an overall premium-looking design)

As for the cabin, the top-end variant of the Kia Carnival will get luxurious captain seats in the second row, and have optional rear seat entertainment package. We also get a glimpse of the dashboard which will feature a wide touchscreen infotainment display, chrome detailing, and an overall premium-looking design. The MPV also gets two sunroofs. Under the hood, the Kia Carnival is likely to come with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque along with an 8-Speed automatic gearbox. The point to be noted is that India is getting the current generation model of the Kia Carnival and not a new generation model. The Carnival will be manufactured at the company's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

(The Kia Carnival will come with luxurious captain seats in the second row and two sun roofs)

We expect the Kia Carnival to be priced at about ₹ 30 lakh (ex-showroom), which is significantly more expensive than the top-spec Innova Crysta, priced at ₹ 24 lakh (ex-showroom). We believe that the Kia Carnival will have the edge when it comes to features, comfort and even the premium feel.

