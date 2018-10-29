New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia And Hyundai Venture Into The Robotics Industry

Hyundai Motor Group is developing technology in three areas of robotics: wearable robots, service robots, and micro-mobility.

View Photos
Hyundai Motor Group is making substantial investments in the robotics field

As a key part of Hyundai Motor Group, Kia Motors is innovating with robotics technology through development of the Hyundai Vest Exoskeleton (H-VEX) wearable industrial robots. Following the Hyundai Chairless Exoskeleton (H-CEX) demonstration conducted at the Hyundai-Kia North American factory last August, the company plans to verify H-VEX's success through extensive testing at the end of 2018. In early 2018, Hyundai Motor Group identified Robot-Artificial Intelligence as one of five areas of future innovation and growth. The company established a designated robotics team in its technology headquarters to focus on the development of related tech

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

2018 Santro

i20

Creta

EON

Grand i10

i20 Active

New Verna

Xcent

Santa Fe

Elantra

Tucson

Hyundai Motor Group is developing technology in three areas of robotics: wearable robots, service robots, and micro-mobility. The company is also working in partnership with other domestic and international companies that possess robotic and artificial intelligence technology. The first H-CEX was developed for industrial use. It is a knee-joint protective device that helps maintain a worker's sitting position. Weighing in at 1.6kg it is light yet highly durable, and can withstand weights of up to 150kg. With waist, thigh and knee belts it can be easily fitted and adjusted to the user's height.

kqrr2big

The Hyundai H-CEX is a knee-joint protective device that helps maintain a worker's sitting position

Along with the H-CEX, the Hyundai Motor Group team plan to test and apply the H-VEX in its North American factories at the end of the year. H-VEX is a device that alleviates pressure on workers' neck and back by adding 60kg of strength to the user when their arms are used overhead. It is expected to be very effective at preventing injury and increasing work efficiency.

Dr. Youngcho Chi, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Technology Division and Chief Innovation Officer of Hyundai Motor Group said, "The field of robotics has the potential to usher in a new era in our industry. The possibilities for the technology are endless - from future mobility solutions and industrial productivity aids to vital military applications, we think the future is better with robots. The huge collective experience within the Hyundai Motor Group will facilitate rapid progress in the coming years. We are excited about current developments, and very optimistic for the use of this technology to improve lives around the globe."

9dbqabq

The H-VEX is a device that alleviates pressure on workers' neck and back by adding 60kg of strength to the user

Another development in robotics is the Hyundai Universal Medical Assist, which can be applied to the waist and legs to strengthen the muscles while walking, enabling users to achieve a running speed of 12 kmph and making it one of the fastest wearable robots in the world.

The 'Sales Service Robot' that was modelled last year can explain car details to customers. It is equipped a with natural language conversation system, artificial intelligence, and a mobility function, providing the ability to consult with customers about vehicle models in showrooms. It is currently in the design and development stage, and a prototype is expected to be available early next year. A prototype 'electric vehicle charge manipulator' that automatically charges an electric vehicle when it stops in front of the device, will also be previewed by 2020.

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare 2018 Hyundai Santro with Immediate Rivals

2018 Hyundai Santro
Hyundai
2018 Santro
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio X
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
TAGS :
Hyundai Motor Group Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Kia Hyundai Robot Kia Robot

Latest News

Petrol Price Drops Below Rs. 80 Per Litre In Delhi After 12th Consecutive Price Cut
Petrol Price Drops Below Rs. 80 Per Litre In Delhi After 12th Consecutive Price Cut
Kia And Hyundai Venture Into The Robotics Industry
Kia And Hyundai Venture Into The Robotics Industry
Ducati, Triumph Roll Out Festive Season Offers On Motorcycles
Ducati, Triumph Roll Out Festive Season Offers On Motorcycles
Bajaj Dominar 400 Prices Hiked Again; Becomes Dearer By Rs. 1,000
Bajaj Dominar 400 Prices Hiked Again; Becomes Dearer By Rs. 1,000
McLaren Speedtail Unveiled
McLaren Speedtail Unveiled
F1: Hamilton Takes Fifth Title As Verstappen Wins Mexican Grand Prix
F1: Hamilton Takes Fifth Title As Verstappen Wins Mexican Grand Prix
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Australian GP Breaking As Marquez And Zarco Crash Out
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Australian GP Breaking As Marquez And Zarco Crash Out
Exclusive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 65.25 Lakh
Exclusive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 65.25 Lakh
TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125
TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125
Honda Car Will Roll Out BS6 Compliant Car Ahead Of The April 2020 Deadline
Honda Car Will Roll Out BS6 Compliant Car Ahead Of The April 2020 Deadline
Honda Car India Waves Into The Industry 4.0 Agenda With 3D Printing
Honda Car India Waves Into The Industry 4.0 Agenda With 3D Printing
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India Next Year In XC Trim
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India Next Year In XC Trim
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 6.39 Lakh

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Hyundai Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.64 - 17.63 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.19 - 8.44 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.87 - 11.72 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 8.76 - 15.29 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.97 - 9.58 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.58 - 22.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 21.08 - 29.78 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Ducati, Triumph Roll Out Festive Season Offers On Motorcycles
Ducati, Triumph Roll Out Festive Season Offers On Motorcycles
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities