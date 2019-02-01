New Cars and Bikes in India

Kerala Sets EV RoadMap; Targets 1 Million Electric Vehicles By 2022

In a major boost to the electric vehicle market, the state government announced that it has set a target of having 1 million EVs by 2022

View Photos
The Kerala Government will also put in place a Rs. 12 crore e-mobility fund.

The government of India has made it very clear, that electric vehicles are the future and its one way of curbing pollution too. While Indian manufacturers get ready to make the switch from BS 4 to BS 6, it looks like the future of electric vehicles is still a long way away. But the Kerala government doesn't think that. In a major boost to the electric vehicle market, the state government announced that it has set a target of having 1 million EVs by 2022. It will do so by putting in place a ₹ 12 crore e-mobility fund.

In his Budget Speech on Thursday, January 31, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that by 2019-20, Kerala RTC buses will be replaced by electric buses. The complete switch to electric buses will start from Thiruvananthapuram, whose State Road Transport Corporation has decided to make a complete switch during the next fiscal. The state also said it will give tax exemption and subsidy to electric autorickshaws.

In a tweet, the Kerala Finance Minister said, "Kerala will lead the way towards a better future by switching to electric vehicles. KSRTC will replace its existing fleet of buses with electric ones, which is profitable as well.Thiruvananthapuram will be the first city in India to have an all electric public transport system."

0 Comments

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is also all set to launch 10 zero-emission air-conditioned battery electric vehicles on the Thiruvananthapuram- Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram route from February 1 which will definitely boost the EV target set by the state.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Budget 2019 Kerala EV roadmap Kerala EV electric vehicles electric cars

Latest News

Kerala Sets EV RoadMap; Targets 1 Million Electric Vehicles By 2022
Kerala Sets EV RoadMap; Targets 1 Million Electric Vehicles By 2022
Car Sales January 2019: Massive Drop In Ciaz Sales Puts Pressure On Maruti Suzuki
Car Sales January 2019: Massive Drop In Ciaz Sales Puts Pressure On Maruti Suzuki
Exclusive: Renault To Introduce Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Across Its Product Range Soon
Exclusive: Renault To Introduce Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Across Its Product Range Soon
Skoda Superb Facelift Spied
Skoda Superb Facelift Spied
Union Budget 2019: SIAM Welcomes Government's Cut On Import Duty For Electric Vehicle Components
Union Budget 2019: SIAM Welcomes Government's Cut On Import Duty For Electric Vehicle Components
Mitsubishi Teases Engelberg Concept Ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Debut
Mitsubishi Teases Engelberg Concept Ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Debut
Tata Motors To Supply Tigor EVs To Capgemini India
Tata Motors To Supply Tigor EVs To Capgemini India
Koenigsegg And NEVS Enter Into A Strategic Partnership To Develop New Cars
Koenigsegg And NEVS Enter Into A Strategic Partnership To Develop New Cars
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Details Leaked; Launch Soon
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Details Leaked; Launch Soon
Tata’s New Premium Hatchback Launch Details Revealed
Tata’s New Premium Hatchback Launch Details Revealed
Indian-Origin Tesla CFO Leaves As Automaker Promises Profits And Cheaper Cars
Indian-Origin Tesla CFO Leaves As Automaker Promises Profits And Cheaper Cars
Exclusive: More Powerful Yamaha FZ V3.0 Set To Arrive In 2020
Exclusive: More Powerful Yamaha FZ V3.0 Set To Arrive In 2020
Volkswagen Aims To Open E-Vehicle Platform To Competitors
Volkswagen Aims To Open E-Vehicle Platform To Competitors
Bosch To Invest Four Billion Euros In Autonomous Cars Development
Bosch To Invest Four Billion Euros In Autonomous Cars Development
Volkswagen To Reveal Fully Electric Dune Buggy At The Geneva Motor Show
Volkswagen To Reveal Fully Electric Dune Buggy At The Geneva Motor Show

Latest Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
Tata’s New Premium Hatchback Launch Details Revealed
Tata’s New Premium Hatchback Launch Details Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: The Bread Box Gets Sexier, More Capable!
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: The Bread Box Gets Sexier, More Capable!
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Details Leaked; Launch Soon
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Details Leaked; Launch Soon
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities