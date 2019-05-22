New Cars and Bikes in India

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: Kerala voted in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with voter turnout of 70.63 per cent.

General Election Results are expected to be declared by May 23 evening.

Lok Sabha Election Results in Kerala, along with all other states, will be declared tomorrow. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the final result tally is expected by evening. Kerala voted in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with voter turnout of 70.63 per cent. United Democratic Front (UDF) which includes the Congress, Left Democratic Front (LDF) that includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM; and the BJP are in contest for 20 parliamentary seats in the state. To track real time election trends and all election updates on the state's 20 seats, you can check updates on NDTV news websites, NDTV Mobile apps, NDTV News Channels and NDTV social media channels. The election results can also be tracked on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Check Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results on NDTV websites:

For election result updates in English, check ndtv.com/elections

For Hindi election result updates, check NDTV Khabar

For election updates in Tamil, click here

For Bengali election result updates, check

Check Kerala Poll Result on NDTV news channels

For election result updates in English, check ndtv.com/elections

For Hindi election result updates, check NDTV Khabar

For election updates in Tamil, click here

For Bengali election result updates, click here

You can tune into NDTV news channels - NDTV 24X7 and NDTV India for all the Live Election Results.

To watch NDTV news channels LIVE online. Check - NDTV English Channel and NDTV Hindi Channel

Check Kerala Election Results on NDTV Apps

You can also check the results on any of the two versions of the NDTV apps - the regular NDTV app and NDTV Lite app, a newly-launched app that is light and will help you save data.

Check Kerala Election Result on NDTV social media

Follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv (twitter.com/ndtv) for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on the election results.

Also follow NDTV's official Facebook page and Instagram page for all election-related news.

For the first time in India's general election, the Election Commission will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with voter-verified paper audit trail slips in five polling stations in each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency. It will effectively mean that of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.

