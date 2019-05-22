Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result

General Election Results are expected to be declared by May 23 evening.

Lok Sabha Election Results in Kerala, along with all other states, will be declared tomorrow. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the final result tally is expected by evening. Kerala voted in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with voter turnout of 70.63 per cent. United Democratic Front (UDF) which includes the Congress, Left Democratic Front (LDF) that includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM; and the BJP are in contest for 20 parliamentary seats in the state. To track real time election trends and all election updates on the state's 20 seats, you can check updates on NDTV news websites, NDTV Mobile apps, NDTV News Channels and NDTV social media channels. The election results can also be tracked on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

For the first time in India's general election, the Election Commission will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with voter-verified paper audit trail slips in five polling stations in each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency. It will effectively mean that of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.

