Kawasaki ZX-25R To Have 17,500 rpm Redline

Latest pictures reveal that the upcoming 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R will get a high-revving engine, with the 249 cc, in-line four cylinder engine having a redline of 17,500 rpm! New pictures reveal the rev counter of the upcoming 250 cc sportbike, which shows a redline of 17,000 rpm. So, the new baby Ninja certainly promises to be a whole lot of fun, with a screaming engine, and power that will not be overwhelming for less experienced riders, but will also provide a whole lot of entertainment around a racetrack.

So far, Kawasaki has not revealed any specs - no power or torque figures are available for the new 250 cc in-line four. But expect this baby Ninja to pack in close to, or over 40 bhp, and to be a lightweight pocket rocket. The small Ninja ZX-25R will also come equipped with some sophisticated hardware, like Showa Separate Function Forks - Big Piston front suspension, as well as Kawasaki Traction Control technology, quickshifter and riding modes.

So much performance packed into a small 250 cc, four-cylinder engine would mean Kawasaki engineers have been very hard at work, packing in high-end components, but in a small package. And with the top-spec equipment, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is expected to be expensive. So far, there are no indications of Kawasaki introducing such an expensive entry-level sportbike in India. We'd certainly like to see the new ZX-25R offered on sale in India, even if it's in limited numbers, and on special orders. The entry-level performance bike segment is set to get very very entertaining indeed, and we can't wait to get our hands on the baby Ninja, if and when it makes its way to India.

