New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Z900 To Get A New Colour For 2018

Kawasaki will be offering a Candy Red colour of the Z900 in Europe. We believe it to come to India sometime in 2018.

View Photos
Kawasaki will be offering a new red colour for the Z900 in Europe. We expect to make it to India as well

Highlights

  • The Candy Red colour on the Kawasaki Z900 will be offered in Europe first
  • Mechanically, the bike remains the same
  • In India, Kawasaki also offers a no-frills, base variant of the Z900

The Kawasaki Z900 has garnered a lot of praise ever since it was launched in India. We too were smitten bit when we did a test ride of the same. Needless to say, it looks like something that the alien in 'Predator' movie would ride. The Z900 is available in two colours in India, which are the typical Kawasaki Lime Green and the grey and green dual-tone option. The Kawasaki Z900 carries what is called Sugomi styling and engineering philosophy. It sure does look butch.
Also Read: Kawasaki Z900 Road Test Review

Kawasaki Z900
8.14 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Kawasaki Z900

In response to the critical acclaim that the bike got, Kawasaki announced that it will be launching a new colour for the Z900, for the 2018 model. The new colour in question is called Candy Persimmon Red. The catch is that this announcement holds good only for European markets at present. But we have hopes that Kawasaki India will have the good sense of bringing this coloured model to India as well. Only because it looks rather good! Traditionally, Kawasaki bikes have been associated with the lime green colour. The red colour Z900 pictured here comes as a rather refreshing change.
Also Read: Kawasaki India Launches Base Variant Of Z900

Apart from the new colour, Kawasaki will also offer updated graphics on the other colours the Z900 is offered in. The Kawasaki Z900 will be offered in four colour options, internationally. The red Z900 will be on sale from October 2017.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the Kawasaki Z900 still gets a 948 cc in-line four motor, which makes 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. Kawasaki India recently launched a no-frills, base variant of the Z900 at an attractive price of ₹ 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Z900 with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki
Z900
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Bikes

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Kawasaki Z900 Alternatives

Triumph Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
₹ 8.39 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 7.87 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 7.67 - 9.88 Lakh *
Honda CBR 650F
Honda CBR 650F
₹ 7.07 Lakh *
DSK Benelli TNT 600 GT
DSK Benelli TNT 600 GT
₹ 6.37 Lakh *
DSK Benelli TNT 600i
DSK Benelli TNT 600i
₹ 6.37 - 7.01 Lakh *
DSK Benelli TNT 899
DSK Benelli TNT 899
₹ 10.1 Lakh *
DSK Hyosung ST7
DSK Hyosung ST7
₹ 6.14 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.3 - 10.86 Lakh *
Explore Z900
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities