Kawasaki Z900 To Get A New Colour For 2018

The Kawasaki Z900 has garnered a lot of praise ever since it was launched in India. We too were smitten bit when we did a test ride of the same. Needless to say, it looks like something that the alien in 'Predator' movie would ride. The Z900 is available in two colours in India, which are the typical Kawasaki Lime Green and the grey and green dual-tone option. The Kawasaki Z900 carries what is called Sugomi styling and engineering philosophy. It sure does look butch.

In response to the critical acclaim that the bike got, Kawasaki announced that it will be launching a new colour for the Z900, for the 2018 model. The new colour in question is called Candy Persimmon Red. The catch is that this announcement holds good only for European markets at present. But we have hopes that Kawasaki India will have the good sense of bringing this coloured model to India as well. Only because it looks rather good! Traditionally, Kawasaki bikes have been associated with the lime green colour. The red colour Z900 pictured here comes as a rather refreshing change.

Apart from the new colour, Kawasaki will also offer updated graphics on the other colours the Z900 is offered in. The Kawasaki Z900 will be offered in four colour options, internationally. The red Z900 will be on sale from October 2017.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the Kawasaki Z900 still gets a 948 cc in-line four motor, which makes 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. Kawasaki India recently launched a no-frills, base variant of the Z900 at an attractive price of ₹ 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

