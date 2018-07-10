Kawasaki Z900 RS Cafe Launched In New Colours

Kawasaki has announced new colours and graphics, as well as the addition of a headlight fairing to the Kawasaki Z900 RS, and calling it the Kawasaki Z900 RS Cafe. With the Cafe variant, the Z900 RS gets a healthier dose of retro styling, along with attractive new colours. Mechanically, the Z900 RS Cafe is identical to the Z900 RS, which uses a slightly detuned version of the 900 cc, in-line four engine which makes 109 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 98.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

Kawasaki Z900RS 16.21 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Watch the Kawasaki Z900 Review here:

(The Z900 RS Cafe comes in an attractive shade of Stormcloud Blue) Advertisement Also Read: Kawasaki Z900 Review

According to Kawasaki, the Z900 RS, and now the Z900 RS Cafe has an old school character, not just in the looks department, but also with peak power coming in 1,000 rpm lower than the standard Kawasaki Z900, and a rumbling exhaust note similar to the classic 1972 Kawasaki Z1 it was inspired by. The Z900 RS Cafe comes with a racing cowl over the round headlamp, and blacked out handlebars which are pulled lower than the standard Z900 ₹

(The Z900 RS Cafe has been announced in Japan for now and it's not clear if it will be launched in India)

The Kawasaki Z900 RS Cafe is available in three colours - a very attractive Stormcloud Blue, with a gray horizontal stripe across the fuel tank. The Metallic Graphite Gray offers a more modern look with a hint of retro-style in a Kawasaki green stripe that extends to the front fairing. The most classic shade is the Vintage Lime Green with a white stripe, which runs across the headlight cowl and fuel tank. As of now, the Z900 RS Cafe will be available in Japan from August, followed by launches in Europe and the US.

The Kawasaki Z900 RS is a retro-styled motorcycle based on the Kawasaki Z900 Also Read: Kawasaki Z900 RS Launched In India At ₹ 15.30 Lakh

So far, there's no word if the Kawasaki Z900 RS Cafe will make it to India. The Kawasaki Z900 RS is already on sale in India at ₹ 15.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to that, the standard Kawasaki Z900 is priced at ₹ 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level, no-frills variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.