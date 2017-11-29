Kawasaki Z900 Recalled In India

Kawasaki has issued a voluntary recall for the Z900, its popular naked middleweight bike in India. The reason being, that the tie-rod bracket for the rear suspension could be faulty in some of the models. The company says that if in case of a possibility that the rear suspension on the bike bottoms out, the holes in the tie-rod frame mounts could possibly be damaged, which in turn can cause the rear suspension to stop functioning altogether. This could lead to an uncomfortable, even a dangerous situation and therefore, Kawasaki has issued a recall to check the tie-rod brackets and replace them if necessary. If the personnel at the Kawasaki service centre deem that the frame of the tie-rod bracket should be changed, then that will be replaced as well.

Kawasaki Z900 8.14 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

All repairs and replacements will be done free of cost at all Kawasaki service centres across India. Kawasaki has reached out to the customers with affected bikes and has sent out a circular to all the service centres with regards to the same as well. The company has already shared a few VINs (Vehicle Identification Numbers) which will make it easier for Z900 owners to identify if their bike is affected or not. From what we hear, the complete inspection of the faulty part and the replacement could be done in an hour. In all, 132 Z900 models have been affected in India and these belong to a particular series of motorcycles that were manufactured in Thailand and brought to India via the CBU (completely built unit) route.

The Kawasaki Z900 is one of the most powerful and affordable naked middleweight motorcycles on sale in India. The bike gets a monstrous 948 cc in-line four engine which makes 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The no-frills variant of the bike is priced at ₹ 7.68 lakh (ex-Delhi) while the ABS equipped variant is priced at ₹ 9 lakh (ex-Delhi).

