India Kawasaki Motors has introduced a base variant of the new Kawasaki Z900, priced at ₹ 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki Z900 was launched earlier this year at ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom), and it came kitted out with optional extras at that price - frame sliders, fork sliders, tank pad, pillion seat cowl, radiator guard and a 12V power socket, and a small fly screen. The base variant of the Kawasaki Z900 still gets standard ABS, and everything else remains the same, including the engine.

The Kawasaki Z900 has muscular looks and aggressive road presence

The Kawasaki Z900 replaced the Kawasaki Z800, and is powered by a 948 cc, in-line four engine which makes 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm, and peak torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. We've already ridden the Kawasaki Z900 and it offers a brilliant package, combining great road manners and superb performance. The Kawasaki Z900 competes in the Indian market with the Triumph Street Triple S and the new Ducati Monster 797. With the competition priced lower than what the Z900 was launched at, the new base variant price now makes the Kawasaki Z900 an even more appealing option.

The Kawasaki Z900 weighs 20 kg less than the Z800, has a new engine, and makes more power

The Triumph Street Triple S is priced at ₹ 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Ducati Monster 797 is priced at ₹ 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new base variant pricing, the Kawasaki Z900 now undercuts both the Triumph and Ducati in pricing. Kawasaki has also launched the all-new, third-generation Ninja 1000. The new Kawasaki Ninja 1000 will be brought in as semi-knocked down (SKD) kits and assembled in India. Bookings have already begun and only 20 units of the Ninja 10000 have been allotted for sale in India.