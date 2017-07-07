New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Z900 Base Variant Launched At ₹ 7.68 Lakh

The Kawasaki Z900 was launched earlier this year at Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom), and came kitted out with extras like engine and body protection, fly screen and radiator guard. The base variant doesn't get those optional extras but the price has seen a significant drop and makes it more accessible

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Kawasaki Z900 prices begin at Rs. 7.68 lakh
  • Base variant Z900 loses on engine protection, fly screen
  • Z900 now cheaper than Triumph Street Triple S, Ducati Monster 797

India Kawasaki Motors has introduced a base variant of the new Kawasaki Z900, priced at ₹ 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki Z900 was launched earlier this year at ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom), and it came kitted out with optional extras at that price - frame sliders, fork sliders, tank pad, pillion seat cowl, radiator guard and a 12V power socket, and a small fly screen. The base variant of the Kawasaki Z900 still gets standard ABS, and everything else remains the same, including the engine.

Kawasaki Z900
9.54 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Kawasaki Z900
2017 kawasaki z900

The Kawasaki Z900 has muscular looks and aggressive road presence

The Kawasaki Z900 replaced the Kawasaki Z800, and is powered by a 948 cc, in-line four engine which makes 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm, and peak torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. We've already ridden the Kawasaki Z900 and it offers a brilliant package, combining great road manners and superb performance. The Kawasaki Z900 competes in the Indian market with the Triumph Street Triple S and the new Ducati Monster 797. With the competition priced lower than what the Z900 was launched at, the new base variant price now makes the Kawasaki Z900 an even more appealing option.

kawasaki z900

The Kawasaki Z900 weighs 20 kg less than the Z800, has a new engine, and makes more power

The Triumph Street Triple S is priced at ₹ 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Ducati Monster 797 is priced at ₹ 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new base variant pricing, the Kawasaki Z900 now undercuts both the Triumph and Ducati in pricing. Kawasaki has also launched the all-new, third-generation Ninja 1000. The new Kawasaki Ninja 1000 will be brought in as semi-knocked down (SKD) kits and assembled in India. Bookings have already begun and only 20 units of the Ninja 10000 have been allotted for sale in India.

Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki
Z900
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Kawasaki Z900 Alternatives

Explore Z900
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities