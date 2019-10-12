New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Z H2 Supercharged Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut

The Kawasaki Z H2 Supercharged motorcycle is slated to make its debut on October 23, at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019. As the 'Z' moniker suggests, this will be the naked cousin of the supercharged supersport motorcycle, the Kawasaki Ninja H2.

The Kawasaki Z H2 Supercharged motorcycle will be unveiled this month at the Tokyo Motor Show

Images of the upcoming all-new Kawasaki Z H2 Supercharged motorcycle have recently leaked online ahead of the bike's official debut, slated for October 23, at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019. As the 'Z' moniker suggests, this will be the naked cousin of the supercharged supersport motorcycle, the Kawasaki Ninja H2, making it a very interesting proposition. These spy photos appear to have been taken while the motorcycle was being transported in the shipping crate. Upon launch, the new Kawasaki Z H2 is expected to become the most affordable supercharged motorcycle from the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer.

Visually, the most noticeable part is its face, featuring the sharp twin LED headlamps with a large cowl with sculpted lines and the iconic Kawasaki River Mark logo. Other visible features of the bike include - a small windscreen, adjustable levers, wide single piece handlebar, and large tank extensions, and a large sculpted fuel tank. The bike will also come with multi-function switchgear along with a fully digital instrument console which is likely to offer a tonne of information and functions.

Kawasaki Z H2 will also get wide two-piece seat, a large exhaust and fully digital instrument console

We also get to see the wide two-piece split seats, which are expected to be a lot more comfortable, compared to the Ninja H2. The tail section comes with the Z H2 logo and a large dual-tone exhaust on the right side with a silver heat shield. The bike itself is painted in a matte black finish with contrast red and grey streaks on the tank and the side panels.

Kawasaki Z H2 bike comes in a matte black shade with red streaks and the Z H2 logo on the tail section

Currently, the technical specifications, features and other details about the new Kawasaki Z H2 are unknown and will be revealed at the official unveiling later this month. Having said that, the supercharged naked motorcycle is likely to feature the same engine as the Ninja H2, which is a 998cc, 4-cylinder, supercharged motor tuned to produce 240 bhp and develop 141.7 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Upon its launch, the new Kawasaki Z H2 is likely to compete with the likes of the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro, KTM 1290 Super Duke R, and the upcoming Ducati V4 naked bike.

Image Source: PowerDrift

Image Source: PowerDrift

