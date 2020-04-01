New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4

Kawasaki will be launching the new Ninja 1000SX along with Z H2 flagship motorcycle in Japan on April 4. The new Ninja 1000SX will be introduced as a successor to Ninja 1000.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX and Z H2 motorcycles will be officially launched in Japan this week

Highlights

  • Kawasaki Z H2 to get 998 cc, in-line 4-cylinder supercharged, liquid-cool
  • Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX will be introduced as a replacement to Ninja 1000
  • Both Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX might come to India later this year

Kawasaki will officially be launching two new products - the Z H2 and the Ninja 1000SX in Japan on April 4, 2020. The company will be officially revealing the prices for both the motorcycles at the launch event later this week. The upcoming Z H2 will be Kawasaki's flagship model under the Z series whereas the Ninja 1000SX will be introduced as a successor to the Ninja 1000. Both the motorcycles are likely to be priced at JPY 18,92,000 (around ₹ 13.17 lakh) and JPY 14,85,000 (around ₹ 10.30 lakh) respectively, inclusive of including consumption taxes.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Race Edition Unveiled

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja 300

Ninja H2R

Ninja 1000

Ninja ZX-10R

Ninja 650

Z250

Ninja H2

Ninja ZX-6R

Vulcan S

Ninja 400

Ninja ZX-10RR

Z900

Versys 650

Ninja H2 Carbon

Z650

Ninja H2 SX SE

Z1000R

Z1000

Z900RS

Ninja ZX-14R

W800 Street

KLX 110

Ninja H2 SX

KX250F

KLX 140G

Versys 1000

KLX 450R

KX 100

Versys X-300

KX 450

bkqegdbg

Kawasaki to launch Z H2 motorcycle on April 4 alongside Ninja 1000SX

The Kawasaki Z H2 was officially unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, featuring the Sugomi design and green steel trellis frame. The bike will be offered in a single colour option - Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Graphite Grey. It will be powered by a massive 998 cc, in-line 4-cylinder supercharged, liquid-cooled engine. The unit will be tuned to make 197.2 bhp of maximum power against 137 Nm of peak torque. The bike will be loaded with assist-and-slipper clutch-equipped on the 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

The naked roadster from Kawasaki will be equipped with high-end equipment, Showa SSF BP USD forks up front, Showa shock & Uni Trak suspension at the back, 4 riding modes, Kawasaki traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Launch Control (KLCM), Electronic Cruise Control, colour TFT-display with Bluetooth connectivity, Brembo disc brakes, and much more.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX, on the other hand, will be a more touring-oriented motorcycle with new windshield and wider seat. The motorcycle will feature a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity, single-sided exhaust, full-LED lighting, three-piece side fairing construction and a supersport-style front fender, USD forks up front, gas-charged mono-shock rear suspension with preload adjustability. The safety package will comprise of Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Power Mode selection, and the Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-lock Brake System (KIBS).

The company could offer the Ninja 1000SX in three colour options - Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Diablo Black, Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Carbon Grey and Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Carbon Grey. It will be powered by a 1,043cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line 4-cylinder engine. It will churn out 140 bhp and 111 Nm of power figures. The unit will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch and Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS).

0 Comments

Kawasaki is offering several supercharged models in India including the Ninja H2R, H2 Carbon, H2, H2 SX SE and the H2 SX. The Z H2 is expected to join the supercharged family later this year. Also, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is anticipated to hit the Indian market later this year. It will replace the Ninja 1000 motorcycle that retails in the country at INR 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja 300 with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 3.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 80.39 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 11.03 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 14.94 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 6.37 - 6.47 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.27 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 37.18 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 11.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.95 - 6.06 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 5.41 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 17.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 8.28 - 8.59 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 7.09 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon
₹ 44.38 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 6.15 - 6.75 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 29.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 17.06 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 16.75 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 20.87 Lakh *
Kawasaki W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
₹ 8.59 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3.17 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 24.37 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.87 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.31 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 11.66 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 9 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 5.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.97 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 8.26 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Hyundai Palisade & Kia Telluride: Which Flagship SUV Is Right For India?
Hyundai Palisade & Kia Telluride: Which Flagship SUV Is Right For India?
Exotic Cars Owned By New Age Bollywood Actors
Exotic Cars Owned By New Age Bollywood Actors
2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities