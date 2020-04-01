Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4

Kawasaki will officially be launching two new products - the Z H2 and the Ninja 1000SX in Japan on April 4, 2020. The company will be officially revealing the prices for both the motorcycles at the launch event later this week. The upcoming Z H2 will be Kawasaki's flagship model under the Z series whereas the Ninja 1000SX will be introduced as a successor to the Ninja 1000. Both the motorcycles are likely to be priced at JPY 18,92,000 (around ₹ 13.17 lakh) and JPY 14,85,000 (around ₹ 10.30 lakh) respectively, inclusive of including consumption taxes.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Race Edition Unveiled

Kawasaki to launch Z H2 motorcycle on April 4 alongside Ninja 1000SX

The Kawasaki Z H2 was officially unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, featuring the Sugomi design and green steel trellis frame. The bike will be offered in a single colour option - Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Graphite Grey. It will be powered by a massive 998 cc, in-line 4-cylinder supercharged, liquid-cooled engine. The unit will be tuned to make 197.2 bhp of maximum power against 137 Nm of peak torque. The bike will be loaded with assist-and-slipper clutch-equipped on the 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

The naked roadster from Kawasaki will be equipped with high-end equipment, Showa SSF BP USD forks up front, Showa shock & Uni Trak suspension at the back, 4 riding modes, Kawasaki traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Launch Control (KLCM), Electronic Cruise Control, colour TFT-display with Bluetooth connectivity, Brembo disc brakes, and much more.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX, on the other hand, will be a more touring-oriented motorcycle with new windshield and wider seat. The motorcycle will feature a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity, single-sided exhaust, full-LED lighting, three-piece side fairing construction and a supersport-style front fender, USD forks up front, gas-charged mono-shock rear suspension with preload adjustability. The safety package will comprise of Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Power Mode selection, and the Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-lock Brake System (KIBS).

The company could offer the Ninja 1000SX in three colour options - Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Diablo Black, Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Carbon Grey and Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Carbon Grey. It will be powered by a 1,043cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line 4-cylinder engine. It will churn out 140 bhp and 111 Nm of power figures. The unit will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch and Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS).

Kawasaki is offering several supercharged models in India including the Ninja H2R, H2 Carbon, H2, H2 SX SE and the H2 SX. The Z H2 is expected to join the supercharged family later this year. Also, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is anticipated to hit the Indian market later this year. It will replace the Ninja 1000 motorcycle that retails in the country at INR 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.