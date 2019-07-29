New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki W800 Street Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 7.99 Lakh

The Kawasaki W800 Street is the brand's second retro-motorcycle for India and will be limited in production. Bookings are now open for the Triumph Street Twin rival.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Kawasaki W800 Street takes on the Triumph Street Twin in the segment

A long awaited launch, India Kawasaki Motor has introduced the W800 Street retro-styled motorcycle in the country priced at ₹ 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki W800 Street is part of the manufacturer's heritage and was under consideration for the Indian market for years now. In fact, the bike was even showcased at Indian dealerships back in 2015 to gauge customer response, but it's taken about four years for the offering to hit the Indian shores. The new Kawasaki W800 is a direct rival to the Triumph Street Twin in the segment and bookings are now open for the motorcycle.

The new Kawasaki W800 takes inspiration from the W1, which at 650 cc, was the largest displacement Japanese motorcycle to be sold in 1965. The stylng remains true to the original W Series with the curved body panels, sculpted fuel tank, round headlight with the chrome bezel, round indicators and a twin-pod instrument cluster with chrome surrounds. There wide handlebar and centre set foot-pegs make for a neutral riding posture, while the single seat has been optimised for comfort. The bike also comes with twin exhausts finished in chrome along with fork gaiters for the front suspension to complete that retro vibe. The bike rides on spoked wheels that completes the retro look on the new W800. For the Indian market, the retro Kawasaki is available in a single colour option - Metallic Flat spark black/Metallic Matte Graphite grey.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja H2R

Ninja 300

Ninja 1000

Ninja H2

Ninja 650

Ninja ZX-10R

Vulcan S

Ninja H2 Carbon

Ninja ZX-6R

Z900

Ninja 400

Z250

Versys 650

Ninja ZX-10RR

Ninja H2 SX SE

Z650

Z1000

Z900RS

Ninja ZX-14R

Ninja H2 SX

Z1000R

KLX 140G

Versys X-300

KX 100

KLX 110

Versys 1000

KX250F

KLX 450R

KX 450

lub4fpak

The Kawasaki W800 Street is powered by a 773 cc twin-pot motor that develops 62.9 Nm

While the Kawasaki W800 looks old school, it does sport a number of modern components. The bike gets five-way adjustable clutch lever and a four-way adjustabl brake lever, while an LCD screen displays more information alongside the twin pods. Power too comes from a modern yet retro 773 cc vertical twin-cylinder engine with fuel-injection that develops 62.9 Nm of peak torque at 4800 rpm. The motorcycle also gets an assist and slipper clutch, while the bike is underpinned by a modern double-cradle frame.

The Kawasaki W800 Street gets beefy 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm single disc with a two-piston caliper at the front, while the rear features a 270 mm disc with a two-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is a standard fitment. The 18-inch aluminium spoke wheels come shod with 100/90 front and 130/80 rear section tyres.

0 Comments

With bookings now open, Kawasaki has scheduled deliveries of the new W800 Street for mid-August. The model will come to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and production is limited for the first batch. Kawasaki says the booking window will be closed once the targeted number of orders are achieved. Apart from the Triumph Bonneville, the new W800 Street will also lock horns against the Harley-Davidson Street Rod, Indian Scout Sixty and the likes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja H2R with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki
Ninja H2R

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 80.39 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 3.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 11.03 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 37.18 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 6.37 - 6.47 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 14.94 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.95 - 6.06 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon
₹ 44.38 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 11.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 5.41 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.27 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 7.09 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 17.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 29.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 6.15 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 16.75 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 20.87 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 24.37 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 17.06 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.31 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.97 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 5.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3.17 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 11.66 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.87 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 9 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 8.26 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Porsche Macan Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 69.98 Lakh
Porsche Macan Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 69.98 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities