India Kawasaki Motors today launched the all-new Kawasaki Versys-X 300 in India, priced at ₹ 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Versys-X 300 was first showcased at the 2016 EICMA show and is currently the smallest bike in Kawasaki's adventure touring motorcycles range, which also includes the Versys 650 and the Versys 1000. Currently, the new Versys-X 300 is the smallest-displacement model in the adventure touring category in India and is powered by the same 300 cc parallel twin engine the currently does duty in the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

Announcing the launch of the new Kawasaki Versys-X 300, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors said "The Versys-X 300 will offer a high level of riding excitement and rider confidence in a wide variety of roads. What makes Versys-X 300 versatile is comfortable highway cruising and easy riding in the city." The bike is being assembled at Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant in Pune and bookings has also commenced in all Kawasaki showrooms across India.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets a 296 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine

As mentioned before, the new Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is powered by a 296 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine that has been tuned to make about 39 bhp @ 11,500 rpm and develop a peak torque of 26 Nm @ 10,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets Kawasaki's heat management technology that includes large openings in the fairing that promote better airflow and a radiator fan cover located behind the radiator directs hot air down and away from the rider.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets long travel suspension and ABS

To do justice to the Versys name, the new Kawasaki Versys-X 300 comes with a 41 mm, long travel telescopic forks up front and a Uni-Trak gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Like all ADVs, this one too has a tall-ish design thanks to 19-inch wheel up front shod in 100/90 rubber, while the rear gets a 17-inch rim wrapped in a 130/80 tyre. Furthermore the versatile tube diamond frame, wide reach handlebars and a low-set seat aid in better handling and manoeuvrability. The bike comes with a kerb weight of 175 kg and gets a 17-litre fuel, which is perfect for touring. The bike also gets assist and slipper clutch along with 290 mm petal disc up front and a 220 mm petal disc at the back, both come with dual-piston calipers and ABS is standard. The Versys-X 300 also comes with a large, non-adjustable windscreen and a high-mounted black chrome-tipped exhaust pipe.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 currently has no rival in India

Right now, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 practically has no rival in India, although by next year BMW is expected to launch the 310 GS in India, while KTM is also working on the 390 Adventure.

