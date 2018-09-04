New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Versys 1000 To Be Updated For 2019

Kawasaki will be updating its Versys 1000 adventure tourer for 2019, offering more power and a new catalytic convertor as well.

View Photos
There are chances of the updated Versys 1000 coming to India

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 has been around without updates for a long time now and needs an update in order to be relevant with other adventure touring motorcycles in the market. In fact, just about a month ago, India Kawasaki discontinued the sale of Versys 1000 in India owing to lack of sales as there are quite a few options in the 800-1000 cc adventure segment. But latest filings with California Air Resources Board (CARB) reveal that Kawasaki will be updating the Versys 1000 for 2019. Reports suggest that the Versys 1000 will continue to be powered by the same 1,043 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine which currently produces 118 bhp and 102 Nm of peak torque while mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Kawasaki Versys 1000 Discontinued In India

Also, the 2019 model of the Kawasaki Versys will get a new three-way catalytic convertor in place of the current 2-way catalytic convertor. This will significantly reduce the emissions of the Versys 1000 and, almost by half. It could possibly meet the Euro VI emission norms as well.

Reports suggest that the new Kawasaki Versys 1000 will gain weigh by up to 10 kg, the total weight going up to 270 kg. Plus, expect the new Versys 1000 to also get updated design in order to keep the bike updated with regards to its rivals. Expect Kawasaki to reveal the updated Versys 1000 at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show along with the rest of 2019 updated models such as the 2019 ZX-6R and the ZX-10R.

With the current gen Versys 1000 being discontinued in India, chances of Kawasaki re-introducing the model in India are quite high.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

