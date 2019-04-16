New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Patents Battery Pack Swap Technology

As latest patent application images reveal, Kawasaki may be working on a battery-swap technology for future electric motorcycles from the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer.

View Photos
Kawasaki has filed patents for a battery swap system

Highlights

  • Patent images reveal new battery swap technology
  • Kawasaki may be working on battery swap system
  • The system will likely be used for future electric motorcycles

Recent patent applications show that Kawasaki may be working on a battery replacement system for a potential electric motorcycle. Patent drawings filed by Kawasaki show a tubular frame which can be opened laterally to exchange the complete battery unit can. The motorcycle in question isn't an all-new design and the images seem to show a motorcycle which has a striking resemblance to the Kawasaki Ninja 400. The left side of the frame is designed in such a way that it can be removed completely between the steering head and swingarm bearings.

f2k9enc4

The system allows for easy swap of batteries from the motorcycle

A patent application doesn't always mean that the patented technology will eventually come into series production. But what the images do reveal is that Kawasaki seems to be working on its own battery-swapping technology which, in all likelihood, may be used on a future electric motorcycle, as and when the Japanese manufacturer decides to produce one. So far, there's no concrete news of Kawasaki actually indulging in the development of electric motorcycles, but the patent images do raise a big question - why have the battery swap technology in the first place?

sgoo6q0s

Kawasaki may be working on a future electric motorcycle with battery swap technology

0 Comments

The patent images reveal that the battery pack can be lifted out of the vehicle, while keeping the electric motor intact, and that battery pack can be replaced with a charged battery. From the concept, it's clear that Kawasaki may be exploring ways to develop an electric motorcycle with a change-over battery system that will have the ease of swapping the batteries instead of relying purely on charging infrastructure. The built-in battery can also be charged while installed on the bike. While the Kawasaki patents for the batteries provide air-cooling, through a king of ram-air system past the steering head cooling airstream, the engine-transmission unit will be oil-cooled. A small oil cooler unit is seen just in front of the unit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Kawasaki Kawasaki Electric Bikes Kawasaki battery swap technology Kawasaki patent images

Latest News

Kawasaki Patents Battery Pack Swap Technology
Kawasaki Patents Battery Pack Swap Technology
KTM Hikes Prices Across Range In India By Up To Rs. 3256
KTM Hikes Prices Across Range In India By Up To Rs. 3256
Hero MotoCorp Offers Benefits To Voters In The Ongoing Elections
Hero MotoCorp Offers Benefits To Voters In The Ongoing Elections
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launch Details Revealed
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launch Details Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Baleno SHVS Spotted Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno SHVS Spotted Testing In India
2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Renault City K-ZE (Kwid EV) Breaks Cover
2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Renault City K-ZE (Kwid EV) Breaks Cover
Auto Shanghai 2019: Aston Martin Rapid E Makes World Debut
Auto Shanghai 2019: Aston Martin Rapid E Makes World Debut
Upcoming BMW Cruiser Motorcycle Spotted
Upcoming BMW Cruiser Motorcycle Spotted
Special Edition Norton-Breitling Sport Unveiled
Special Edition Norton-Breitling Sport Unveiled
Electric Carmakers Impress Chinese Buyers With High Range, Features
Electric Carmakers Impress Chinese Buyers With High Range, Features
Auto Shanghai 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLB Concept Showcased
Auto Shanghai 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLB Concept Showcased
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Top Selling Compact Sedan With 30% Market Share
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Top Selling Compact Sedan With 30% Market Share
Gugu Energy Reveals New Electric Motorcycle
Gugu Energy Reveals New Electric Motorcycle
2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet Spotted Testing For The First Time
2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet Spotted Testing For The First Time
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Features On Times Square Billboards
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Features On Times Square Billboards

Latest Bikes

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

₹ 1.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

₹ 44.38 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Avan Motors Xero Plus

Avan Motors Xero Plus

₹ 50,729
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

₹ 2.71 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

₹ 2.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 17.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bike Models

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 71,994 - 88,693 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.06 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
View More
x
2019 Bajaj Qute Launch Date Confirmed
2019 Bajaj Qute Launch Date Confirmed
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
Gugu Energy Reveals New Electric Motorcycle
Gugu Energy Reveals New Electric Motorcycle
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities