Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R To Be Launched In India

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh

  • The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled in India
  • The Ninja ZX-6R is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh
  • The ZX-6R will revive the supersport class in India

Kawasaki India will be announcing the highly-acclaimed supersport, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in India on January 15, 2019. The ZX-6R will revive the supersport class in India, which has no real competitors at the moment with Triumph Motorcycles discontinuing the very capable Daytona 675 R. Kawasaki India has released teasers on social media with the price announcement slated for January 15. Pre-bookings for the Ninja ZX-6R have already been accepted by Kawasaki dealers for sometime now for a token amount of ₹ 1.5 lakh.

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is expected to be priced at around or just under ₹ 10 lakh

The Kawasaki Ninja X-6R is powered by a 636 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which puts out 128 bhp of power at 13,500 rpm. The redesigned ZX-6R gets a new fairing design, new decals and all-LED headlights, with an updated face design which gives it fresh appeal. The ZX-6R will be sold in India, after being assembled from CKD (completely knocked down) kits. Expect prices to be competitive, around ₹ 10 lakh when Kawasaki India announces this highly-anticipated supersport.

The ZX-6R promises explosive performance, and pricing will be crucial for its success in India

The ZX-6R may be a supersport machine, but it will come with top-shelf components, and its performance will be explosive, on the track and off it. The bike will have a complete electronics package including three-stage traction control, two riding modes, Kawasaki Quick Shifter and standard ABS. High quality components include fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Forks and a fully adjustable Showa monoshock. Braking will be handled by Nissin Monobloc calipers and the wheels will be shod with Bridgestone Battlax S20 tyres. So far, the ZX-6R has no real competitors, but its success will depend on the pricing. If Kawasaki India manages to price it a shade under ₹ 10 lakh, it could well turn out to be a tremendous sales success in India.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki ZX-6R Launch

