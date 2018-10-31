New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Pre-Bookings Open In India

Dealers across the country are accepting bookings for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R for a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh, between October 31 and November 30, 2018; while the launch is expected around December this year.

View Photos

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) continues its aggressive expansion of the product line-up in the country and has commenced accepting bookings for the Ninja ZX-6R supersport motorcycle. Dealers across the country are accepting bookings for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R for a token amount of ₹ 1.5 lakh, between October 31 and November 30, 2018; while the launch is expected around December this year. Deliveries for the new Ninja ZX-6R though will only start by January 2019. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be coming to the country as a Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) unit, and will be brought in limited numbers. The company, however, has not revealed the number of units that have been allocated for India.

Also Read: 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Revealed

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R made its global debut in September this year and comes and gets the Ninja 400-esque twin LED headlamps, redesigned fairings and new decals. The tail section has been redesigned as well for a sharp and aggressive design language and gets LED taillights. The bike uses a semi-digital instrument console. It is likely that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be brought to India as a 2020 model.

5s7q4bo

(The 2019 Kawasaki ZX-6R makes slightly less power than its predecessor)

While specifications on the India-spec model haven't been revealed yet, the international-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc in-line four-cylinder engine tuned for 126 bhp and 70.6 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed transmission with slipper clutch, and comes with a host of goodies including the KIBS (Kawasaki intelligent anti-lock braking system), Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), two power modes, ABS and upshift only Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS). The saddle height measures at 830 mm, while the kerb weight stands at 195 kg.

The bike competes in the middleweight supersport segment globally against the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R6, Suzuki GSX-R600, Triumph Daytona 675 and the likes. In India though, the ZX-6R does not have a direct competition, but will compete against the Ducati 959 Panigale, and the Triumph Street Triple RS, which are available in the same price bracket.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled at the manufacturer's facility in Chakan, near Pune, and prices are expected in the vicinity of ₹ 11-12 lakh (ex-showroom, Introductory). If the ZX-6R manages to crack the middleweight supersport segment, it just might encourage other manufacturers to explore this space.

