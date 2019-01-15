Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 10.49 Lakh

Deliveries for the new 2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R will commence from February, while bookings for the motorcycle have been underway since October 2018.

View Photos
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled in India as a single seater motorcycle

Highlights

  • The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh
  • Deliveries for the new Ninja ZX-6R will start from February 2019
  • Like the ZX-10, the Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled in India

India Kawasaki today announced the launch of the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R supersport motorcycle. Priced at ₹ 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India), pre-orders for the new Kawasaki ZX-6R began in October 2018, and customers who have already bookings the motorcycle will start getting deliveries February 2019 onwards. It's the only supersport motorcycle available in this segment right now in India and is essentially the baby ZX-10R offering superior performance on the roads, and more so, on the racetrack. The bike also comes with an updated design, along with revised gearing, and a quickshifter as standard. Like the ZX-10R, the Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled in India as a single seater motorcycle.

Also Read: 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know

tsa64dn8

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has revised styling and decals

Announcing the launch, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors said, "We are happy to introduce Ninja ZX-6R, which has done remarkably well in WorldSSP racing competitions. It not only had good number of pole positions but also won the championship twice in last four years. While the Ninja ZX-6R is performing well in various international racing competitions, we are sure our customers in India will enjoy riding this supersport bike. After pre-booking announcement, we have received overwhelming response with excellent number of bookings. We are confident and positive about the performance of our Ninja ZX-6R in the Indian market."

5s7q4bo

Kawasaki ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that churns out 128 bhp of power at 13,500 rpm and develops 70.5 Nm of peak torque at 11,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with revised gearing, and Kawasaki claims it offers better low and mid-range power.

0 Comments

The Ninja ZX-6R is also equipped with technology bits like KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter). On the features front, the bike comes with twin LED headlamps, LED taillight, a smart instrument cluster with a large analogue tachometer flanked by warning lamps on one side, a gear position indicator and multi-function LCD screen on the other. The instrument cluster also comes with a fuel gauge and remaining range function.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Ninja ZX-6R Kawasaki Ninja Kawasaki India

Latest News

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
Yamaha MT-15 Spied Testing In India; Launch Imminent
Yamaha MT-15 Spied Testing In India; Launch Imminent
Motoroyale Kinetic Offers Limited Period Price Cut On The SWM Superdual 650 T
Motoroyale Kinetic Offers Limited Period Price Cut On The SWM Superdual 650 T
2020 Toyota Supra Unveiled At 2019 Detroit Auto Show
2020 Toyota Supra Unveiled At 2019 Detroit Auto Show
2019 Detroit Motor Show: Nissan Unveils IMs Concept
2019 Detroit Motor Show: Nissan Unveils IMs Concept
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's Exterior Revealed In New Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's Exterior Revealed In New Video
Fuel Prices Continue To Soar In 2019
Fuel Prices Continue To Soar In 2019
Jeep Compass Petrol Is Now Available In Longitude (O) Variant; Priced At Rs. 18.90 Lakh
Jeep Compass Petrol Is Now Available In Longitude (O) Variant; Priced At Rs. 18.90 Lakh
2020 Shelby GT500 Revealed; Most Powerful Ford In Company's History
2020 Shelby GT500 Revealed; Most Powerful Ford In Company's History
Apple Maps Updated With Google Maps-Like Turn-By-Turn Navigation For India
Apple Maps Updated With Google Maps-Like Turn-By-Turn Navigation For India
India's Electric Vehicle Goals Being Realised On Two Wheels, Not Four
India's Electric Vehicle Goals Being Realised On Two Wheels, Not Four

Latest Bikes

Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

₹ 53,050
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Indian FTR 1200

Indian FTR 1200

₹ 15.86 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB1000R Plus

Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 15.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
KTM 125 Duke

KTM 125 Duke

₹ 1.28 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.79 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

₹ 2.94 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 2.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki KX 100

Kawasaki KX 100

₹ 5.16 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 69,429 - 84,775 *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
View More
x
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's Exterior Revealed In New Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's Exterior Revealed In New Video
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R To Be Launched In India
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R To Be Launched In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities