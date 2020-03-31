Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Race Edition Unveiled

Kawasaki has unveiled a new race edition model of the Kawasaki ZX-25R, built to compete in a Japanese one-make series in 2021, and sporting a host of performance parts, including lightweight carbon fibre components and bodywork. The frame and swingarm have carbon fibre covers lending the custom race edition a high quality finish and premium look. The race-spec model also loses street components like all lights, as well as number plate and mirrors. A gloss black paint across the bodywork, complemented by lightweight carbon fibre fairings will certainly make the quarter-litre sportbike light, agile and fast, and promise to be quite an entertaining package on a racetrack.

The Kawasaki ZX-25R Race Edition features carbon fibre fairings, carbon covers on the frame and swingarm

The fuel tank, airbox, subframe, seat unit, fairings are all custom units, as well as the carbon covers on the frame and swingarm. Dunlop race-spec tyres adorn the wheels, and a free-flow custom exhaust completes the race-ready machine. Suspension is expected to be upgraded as well, along with rear set footpegs and adjustable clutch and brake levers.

The ZX-25R Race Edition will be used for the Kawasaki One Make Race in Japan next year

So far, no technical specifications have been released. So, we still don't have a handle on what the power output of the race-spec ZX-25R is. While specifications of the stock ZX-25R have not been revealed yet, the 250 cc engine is expected to be a high-revving unit, with a redline of over 17,000 rpm. We can expect the street-legal model to have around 40 bhp, so the race-spec model is expected to have a slight bump in power as well. We're expecting to get more details soon of the Kawasaki ZX-25R, but with the Indonesia launch of the stock ZX-25R postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wait for more details will likely be a little bit longer now.

