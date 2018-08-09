Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Versys-X 300, Versys 650 And Z900 RS Get New Colours For 2019

Kawasaki has announced new colour schemes for the 2019 Ninja ZX-140R, Versys X-300, Versys 650 And Z900 RS motorcycles for the international market. However, the bikes get no mechanical changes for the new model year and continue with the same specifications. The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R gets a new Metallic Spark Black/Candy Cardinal Red shade for 2019, dropping the green and black paint scheme. The 2019 Kawasaki Z900RS, on the other hand, gets a new shade inspired from the iconic Z1's "Jaffa" colour. The new 'Metallic Matte Covert Khaki/Flat Ebony' shade is reminiscent of the original machine of 1972.

Kawasaki Versys X-300 4.97 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R is now available in the black and red colours)



For the Versys range, Kawasaki has introduced the 2019 Versys 650 in the new Metallic Moondust Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black shade that is available alongside the silver/black and green/black paint options. Lastly, the 2019 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets the new Metallic Moondust Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black shade alongside the Green/Black colour scheme. The Versys branding on the fuel tank is also more prominent on the X-300 like the larger Versys 650, while the spoked wheels are now finished in black as opposed to the silver ones on the current model. Advertisement (The new colour 2019 Kawasaki Z900 RS is inspired from the original Z1 of 1972)



The new colour options for the Kawasaki motorcycles will go on sale in Europe in the weeks to come. Meanwhile, Kawasaki India has been very aggressive with its operations in the country, and has started CKD assembly of several models, including the Ninja ZX-10R and the ZX-10RR. The new colours are expected to arrive in India by the end of 2018. (The Kawasaki Versys 650 gets no mechanical changes on the 2019 model)

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has been extremely active with its operations in India, having introduced the Vulcan S, H2 SX SE, Ninja 400 and the more affordable Ninja 300 ABS in the past months. Currently, the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS is the bike maker's new entry-level offering priced at ₹ 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.