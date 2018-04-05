Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs Rivals; Specifications Comparison

Kawasaki has launched the Ninja 400 in India at a price of ₹ 4.69 lakh. The sad part is that Kawasaki will be selling the Ninja 400 in limited numbers and will be sold alongside the Ninja 300 and the Ninja 650. The Ninja 400 gets a 399 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 44.4 bhp and 38 Nm. The Ninja 400 also gets a new chassis and suspension parts which makes it lighter than the Ninja 300 by 6 kg. Coming to the rivals, this particular segment has the Benelli 302R, the Yamaha YZF R3 and the KTM RC 390. While the Ninja 400 along with the R3 and the Benelli 302R get twin-cylinder engines, the RC390 gets a single cylinder engine. Here's a quick on-paper specification comparison of the Ninja 400 with its rival supersport motorcycles.

(KTM RC 390) (KTM RC 390)

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched In India At ₹ 4.69 Lakh

Looks and design

Starting with the new Ninja 400, it looks sharp and purpose built. The split LED headlamps look good and as Kawasaki said, the 400 takes its styling cues from its elder brother, the Ninja H2. The 400 looks bigger than it actually is. Up next is the Yamaha R3, which was updated as a 2018 model, getting ABS and metzeler tyres. It has an aggressive demeanour too and is almost as sharp a looker as the Ninja 400. The 302R looks bulky and tries to come across as a bigger bike than it looks, while the RC390 looks kind of outdated now. So, as far as attractive design and looks are concerned, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the clear winner here.

(DSK Benelli 302R) (DSK Benelli 302R)

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 400: All You Need To Know

Engine specifications

Right! This is where things get quite interesting! A quick look at the specifications table below and it is clear that the Ninja 400 is the most powerful bike, just! The RC 390 makes 1.5 bhp less and the Yamaha makes 3 bhp less. But the thing to remember here is that the Ninja 400 and the R3 are bikes with parallel-twin engines while the RC 390 is a single and therefore, it weighs considerably less too. It is the lightest bike, by a huge margin and it makes almost as much power as the Ninja 400. So the power-to-weight ratio on the KTM is the best. The Benelli 302R is the heaviest bike here and makes the least amount of power and torque too, which could be deterrent when it comes to outright performance. All bikes get 6-speed gearboxes and they also get dual channel ABS too, which is a good thing.

Parameters Kawasaki Ninja 400 Benelli 302R KTM RC 390 Yamaha YZF R3 Displacement 399 cc 300 cc 373 cc 321 cc Cylinders Parallel-twin Parallel-twin Single-cylinder Parallel-twin Max Power 44.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm 38.36 bhp at 11,000 rpm 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm Max Torque 38 Nm at 8,000 rpm 26.5 Nm at 10,000 rpm 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm 26.9 Nm at 9,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual ABS Dual-channel Dual-channel Dual-channel Dual-channel Kerb Weight 173 kg 198 kg 147 kg 173 kg Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 4.69 lakh ₹ 3.62 lakh ₹ 2.34 lakh ₹ 3.48 lakh

(Yamaha YZF R3) (Yamaha YZF R3)

Our take

Well, this is just an on-paper comparison of motorcycles in question. There is no doubt that the KTM RC 390 is still the highest selling model in this segment as it offers a great mix of power, performance and more importantly, affordability. At ₹ 2.34 lakh, this is the most affordable model in this quartet of motorcycles. At the opposite end of the spectrum, you have the newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 400 which is priced at ₹ 4.69 lakh, which is almost the double of the RC 390. The Yamaha R3 is priced at ₹ 3.48 lakh while the Benelli 302R can be yours for ₹ 3.62 lakh. Sure, there can be no replacement for the smoothness of a parallel-twin motor, but if you are looking at affordability and maximum bang for your buck, the KTM RC 390 remains your best bet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.