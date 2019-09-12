New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Ninja 400 Gets New Limited Edition Colour Schemes

Kawasaki has introduced two new limited edition colour schemes for the 2020 model of the Ninja 400. The two new colours are Metallic Spark Black and Lime Green and Kawasaki will manufacture only 10 units of each colour.

There are no mechanical changes in the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400

Highlights

  • The 2020 Ninja 400 is priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • There are no mechanical changes on the 2020 Ninja 400
  • Kawasaki will be manufacturing only 10 units of each colour

India Kawasaki Motor has launched two new colours for the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400. These two new colours are Metallic Spark Black and Lime Green. Kawasaki will manufacture only 10 units of each colour. The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is priced at ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It gets a new 399 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 44.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 8,000 rpm. According to Kawasaki, the new Ninja 400's engine offers increased performance at all rpms, compared to the Ninja 300, with smooth and predictable throttle response. The engine has new bore and stroke measurements, an updated intake and exhaust system, lighter forged cams, and a lighter and smaller slip and assist clutch.

(Kawasaki will manufacture only 10 units of the bike in each of the new colours)

The suspension is new as well, and employs a 41 mm telescopic front fork at the front and a gas-charged shock with adjustable preload at the rear. At 168 kg kerb weight, the Ninja 400 is lighter than the Ninja 300 by 6 kg. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets updated styling which is more in line with the rest of the Kawasaki supersport family, taking design cues from several of the larger Ninjas, including the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, and even the Kawasaki Ninja H2. With new LED headlights and H2-inspired chin spoiler, the new Ninja 400 certainly looks appealing and more like a middleweight sportbike. The instrument panel is new too, and is shared with the Ninja 650.

Customers can book New Ninja 400 at the authorised dealership of India Kawasaki Motor and can expect the delivery of the motorcycle by end of September 2019. As this model will be manufactured in limited numbers, the bookings will be closed after reaching targeted numbers.

